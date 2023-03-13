UNK Athletic Communications
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Nebraska-Kearney redshirt senior Austin Eldredge had two takedowns and racked up six near fall points to win the 174-pound national title match 12-4 over previously unbeaten Abner Romero of St. Cloud State Saturday night in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The seventh-ranked Lopers came into the NCAA tournament with six qualifiers and finished with three All-Americans. Heavyweight Lee Herrington was seventh with Billy Higgins sixth at 184 pounds.
UNK scored 43 team points to finish eighth in the 21st straight year (not counting 2020) the program has finished in the top eight. MIAA member Central Oklahoma (121) won the national title with Lander of South Carolina a distant second (78).
Eldredge came in as the third seed and recorded two 16-0 tech falls on Friday to reach this morning’s semifinals. He finished with 14 tech falls on the season.
The now three-time All-American got off to roaring start in the semis against unseeded James Penfold of Lake Erie (Ohio). He upset the second and seventh seeds, but Eldredge made sure there wouldn’t be a third surprise as he managed 13 first period points (10 near fall, one take down and one penalty). The one-time junior college All-American picked up escapes in each of the next two periods to win by 15-4 major decision.
Romero came into the title match 20-0 and was the 2021 174-pound national champion for Lindenwood (Mo.) when the Lions were still a D-II member. He had two falls and a 10-4 decision to reach the finals where Eldredge came out on the attack and recorded an early takedown and built up over a minute of riding time.
Romero countered with a reversal and erased the riding time. With the second period winding down, a flurry of action featured an Eldredge reversal, two near fall points and a Romero reversal. A video review confirmed all six of those points.
In the third, it was all Eldredge as he managed another takedown and a four-point near fall. He finishes the year 28-4, ups his Loper record to 70-13 and could be a rare seventh-year Super Senior in 2024 (COVID year, medical redshirt and regular redshirt).