If familiarity with the Hastings High girls basketball program was on the job application, Elizabeth Vanderpool checked off that box. She marked off a few others as well in becoming the Tigers’ new head coach.
Vanderpool was a longtime assistant under Greg Mays, who stepped down after 15 years at Hastings High to dedicate his time “to other things.” Among them a “more complete” sequel to a book by Jerry Mathers about the high school sports history of Nebraska.
Mays’ departure shortly after the 2021-22 season opened the door for Vanderpool, a former collegiate basketball player who graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan in 2012 following a stint at Western State in Gunnison, Colorado.
“I’m just really excited for the opportunity,” Vanderpool said. “I’ve been coaching at Hastings High for 11 years, so I definitely have some experience with some things that have gone on here at Hastings High in working with Greg Mays, the previous coach.”
Vanderpool said, after many years on the bench, she’s looking forward to making the program her own.
Undoubtedly, though, there’s been a “hole at practice” without Mays.
“Greg is so knowledgable about basketball and you could ask him and he’d have a statistic about everything and a little piece of knowledge and the history of players there,” Vanderpool said. “It was great I was able to learn from him his methodology and how he would handle situations.
“I feel prepared with having him as my head coach the last 10 years.”
Vanderpool will have an immediate challenge during her first season. She must replace the Tigers’ top four scorers, all of whom graduated.
“We definitely have some big holes to fill,” Vanderpool said. “But I think that we’re a young team and they’re all very eager to learn. We have a couple returners who have some varsity minutes and experience — Emma Synek and Emma Landgren, so we’re definitely leaning heavy on them for their leadership and guiding principles of how things work.”
Landgren is a 5-foot-10 junior who averaged 5.6 points and 3.9 rebounds last season. Synek, now a senior, was at 4.1 points and 6.4 rebounds in 2021-22.
Jessalyn Quintero saw action in 21 games as a sophomore and chipped in with 3.0 points and 2.9 boards.
Madisyn Hamilton, Kelyn Henry-Perlich and Kendall Consbruck all won letters last season, each playing in at least 14 games.
Makenzie Noellette and Grayce Beck are sophomores who will look to contribute this season.
“The best thing I can ask for is the girls to be coachable and that they’re willing to work hard and that’s what they’ve been doing that last few weeks,” Vanderpool said.
Hastings High boys
Hastings went 6-16 in Drew Danielson’s second season at the helm.
The Tigers return their top scorer from a season ago in Braydon Power.
The 6-foot-3 junior post averaged 14.1 points last year and hauled in 7.1 rebounds.
Doane pledge Aaron Nonneman returns for his senior season after posting 7.4 points and 2.4 rebounds last year.