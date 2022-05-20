OMAHA — Alayna Vargas was hurting but the stab in her right leg wasn't going to force her out of the two-mile race at the state track and field meet.
The sting she felt during Friday's Class C girls 3,200 race may have pushed her back from race winner Jordyn Arens of Crofton, but it didn't keep Vargas from finishing second in 12 minutes, 2.44 seconds.
"I was thinking about the team," Vargas said.
The eight points the senior scored doubled the Hawkettes' score to 16 after a disappointing finish in the 3,200 relay earlier Friday.
St. Cecilia was the defending champion in the race and entered with the top seed time by more than three seconds.
The Hawkettes took home silver after running a 10:03.62. It was 10 seconds faster than third place but trailed champion Bishop Neumann by nine seconds.
"I think our 4 by 8, it was a little disappointing," Vargas said. "But when you go out there and give it your all, there's nothing more you can ask for."
As anchor, Vargas ran the fastest split in the race at 2:25.13. Jill Parr ran a 2:26.90 in the first leg.
"That was two seconds better than my PR this year," Parr said.
The Hawkettes won't take the silver for granted, just like Vargas won't from the two-mile.
Vargas' top competition, Arens went back-to-back in the event as a sophomore.
"I wanted to go out with Jordan, but she's just got an awesome race," Vargas said. "I was happy I stuck on for at least a mile."
Arens, who like Vargas doesn't get pushed much prior to the state meet, separated herself after that.
"I competed with people I don't normally get to," said Arens, who ran the race in 11:28.48. "I get a lot more competition in this race, which I'm thankful for because they can push me to the next level."
Vargas pushed as much as she could, but couldn't maintain the pace she needed to stay by last year's champion. Her knee wouldn't let her.
"We went out hard together and I thought 'OK, this is going to be a good race.' But about lap three or four I felt a burning in my thigh and it hurt but then it started to lead back into my knee," Vargas said. "At that point, I just had to push through mentally to stay in second and score us some points."
The boost put the Hawkettes in third place after day one, trailing first-place Superior by five points.
Vargas will have another shot to score points when she takes on Arens and the distance field again in the 1,600 on Saturday.
Arens won that race last year, too. Vargas was third.
"Hopefully I can go out with her and see what I can do there," Vargas said.
On Saturday, the Hawkettes will have three girls throwing in the shot put, including second seed Shaye Butler; Jill and Lindsey Parr and Vargas in the 800; Chloe Rossow and Vargas in the 1,600; Megan Vrooman in the high jump; and the 1,600 relay.
Class C girls
Team scoring: Superior 21, Crofton 19, Hastings St. Cecilia 16, Chase County 14, Wisner-Pilger 13, Grand Island CC 11, Bishop Neumann 10, Arcadia-Loup County 10, Ainsworth 8, Bridgeport 8, Battle Creek 8, Aquinas Catholic 6, South Loup 6, Sandy Creek 6, Tri County Northeast 5, Nebraska Christian 5, North Bend Central 4, Gordon-Rushville 4, Valentine 4, Centura 3, Lincoln Lutheran 3, Cornerstone Christian 3, Fillmore Central 2, Conestoga 2, Oakland-Craig 2, Hershey 1, Louisville 1
Finals
3,200: 1, Jordyn Arens, Crofton, 11:28.48. 2, Alayna Vargas, Hastings St. Cecilia, 12:02.44. 3, Lucy Spady, Chase County, 12:05.95. 4, Hannah Swanson, Nebraska Christian, 12:06.97. 5, Katherine Kerrigan, Ainsworth, 12:11.38. 6, Brekyn Kok, Cornerstone Christian, 12:13.58. 7, Danie Parriott, Conestoga, 12:20.06. 8, Avery O'Boyle, Grand Island Central Catholic, 12:21.76
3,200 relay: 1, Bishop Neumann (Cassie Coufal, Kali Jurgensmeier, Adelyn Zwick, Kinslee Bosak), 9:54.02. 2, Hastings St. Cecilia, 10:03.62. 3, Aquinas Catholic, 10:13.25. 4, Chase County, 10:19.69. 5, Crofton, 10:20.48. 6, North Bend Centralral, 10:20.77. 7, Oakland-Craig, 10:21.23. 8, Louisville, 10:24.22
Discus: 1, Jessica Stieb, Arcadia-Loup City, 137-11. 2, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, 137-8. 3, Shayla Meyer, Superior, 136-6. 4, Abby Stallbaumer, South Loup, 134-9. 5, McKinley Grover, Gordon-Rushville, 125-7. 6, Kaylie Lotspeich, Chase County, 124-7. 7, Kaitlyn Nelson, Ainsworth, 124-3. 8, Michalee Brownawell, Hershey, 120-11.
Long jump: 1, Ella Gardner, Superior, 18-¾. 2, Lindsey Kneifl, Wisner-Pilger, 17-3¼. 3, Leah Hatch, Sandy Creek, 16-8½. 4, Jordyn Carr, Tri County, 16-7. 5, Kailee Kellum, Valentine, 16-6. 6, Abby Wachal, Lincoln Lutheran, 16-2½. 7, Cameryn Goochey, Ainsworth, 16-1¼. 8, Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central, 16-1.
Pole vault: 1, Marissa Rerucha, Grand Island Central Catholic, 11-6. 2, Mya Zohner, Battle Creek, 11-0. 3, Jayden Jordan, Crofton, 10-6. 3, Sadie Rempel, Superior, 10-6. 3, Kayla Svoboda, Wisner-Pilger, 10-6.. 6, Kyra Wooden, Centura, 10-6. 7, Angelina Schademann, Fillmore Central, 10-6. 8, Reagan Cool, South Loup, 10-6.
Quailfiers
100-meter qualifiers: Adrianna Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, 12.32; Kate Leimbach, Lincoln Lutheran, 12.60; Ava Hilger, Auinas Catholic, 12.78; Ella Gardner, Superior, 12.50; Savannah Horne, Centennial, 12.61; Neely Behrns, David City, 12.72; Jerzee Milner, Chase County, 12.80; Kylie Kloster, Logan View, 12.80
Heat 1: Adrianna Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, 12.32Q; Ella Gardner, Superior, 12.50q; Kylie Kloster, Logan View, 12.80q; Molli Martin, Lincoln Lutheran, 12.80; Jazmine Rodriguez, Wood River, 12.92; Grace Reifenrath, Hartington CC, 13.19; Dani Harter, Bayard, 13.42
Heat 2: Kate Leimbach, Lincoln Lutheran, 12.60; Savannah Horne, Centennial, 12.61; Neely Behrns, David City, 12.72; Jerzee Milner, Chase County, 12.80; Jenna Rauert, Wood River, 12.82; Kyra Wooden, Centura, 13.38; Bryn Schwartz, South Loup, 13.43; Brooklyn Buell, North Central, 13.44
Heat 3: Ava Hilger, Aquinas Catholic, 12.78; Leah Hatch, Sandy Creek, 12.96; Liberty Baker Shelby-Rising City, 13.00; Aubrey Barnes, Norfolk Catholic, 13.01; Faith Christensen, Hartington CC, 13.05; Jordyn Carr, Tri County Northeast, 13.15; Sophia Reifenrath, Hartington CC, 13.18; Cassie Peatrowsky, Guardian Ang CC, 13.20
200 qualifiers: Adrianna Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, 25.24; Story Rasby, Sutherland, 25.93; Kylie Kloster, Logan View, 26.08; Ella Gardner, Superior, 26.21; Savannah Horne, Centennial, 26.26; Neely Behrns, David City, 26.42; Kate Leimbach, Lincoln Lutheran, 26.43; Sophia Reifenrath, Hartington CC, 26.55
Heat 1: Story Rasby, Sutherland, 25.93Q; Neely Behrns, David City, 26.42q; Ava Hilger, Aquinas Catholic, 26.74; Macie Peters, Wood River, 27.48; Ainsley Galyen, West Holt, 27.50; Haley Kneifl, Wisner-Pilger, 27.53; Madison Pingel, Johnson Cty Cent, 27.69; Hannah Dunning, Doniphan-Trumbul, 27.93
Heat 2: Adrianna Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, 25.24Q; Savannah Horne, Centennial, 26.26q; Sophia Reifenrath, Hartington CC, 26.55q; Teresa Quinn, Bishop Neumann, 26.59; Tacey From, Valentine, 27.41; Elizabeth Mayer, Hemingford, 27.57; Aspen Meyer, Lourdes Cen Cath, 27.65; Kaylei Perry, Shelby-Rising City, 28.19
Heat 3: Kylie Kloster, Logan View, 26.08Q; Ella Gardner, Superior, 26.21q; Kate Leimbach, Lincoln Lutheran, 26.43q; Jenna Rauert, Wood River, 26.82; Faith Christensen, Hartington CC, 27.08; Brooklin Hess, Morrill, 27.19; Britta Deden, Ord, 27.34; Mackenzie Schmid, Guardian Ang CC, 27.95
400 qualifiers: Story Rasby, Sutherland, 57.88Q; Bryn McNair, Chase County, 58.29; Hadley Cheatum, Summerland, 59.97; Laney Kathol, Hartington CC, 58.90; Josi Noble, Cross County, 1:00.04; Jocelynn Skoda, Guardian Ang CC, 1:00.61; Tacey From, Valentine, 1:00.70; Tenley Hadwiger, Amherst, 1:00.73
Heat 1: Story Rasby, Sutherland, 57.88Q; Tacey From, Valentine, 1:00.70q; Tenley Hadwiger, Amherst, 1:00.73q; Brooklin Hess, Morrill, 1:01.36; Josie Cleveringa, North Bend Central, 1:02.01; Lauren Bernecker, Hartington CC, 1:03.44; Izzi Brumbaugh, Nebraska Christ, 1:03.84; Jordan Metzler, Wakefield, DNF
Heat 2: Bryn McNair, Chase County, 58.29Q; Laney Kathol, Hartington CC, 58.90q; Ainsley Galyen, West Holt, 1:01.81; Emma Wakehouse, Tekamah-Herman, 1:02.71; Mari Keuck, Omaha Christ Ac, 1:03.44; Jenna Heinz, Sandy Creek, 1:03.51; Lillie Beach, Malcolm, 1:05.54; Miriam Frasher, Aquinas Catholic, DNS
Heat 3: Hadley Cheatum, Summerland, 59.97Q; Josi Noble, Cross County, 1:00.04q; Jocelynn Skoda, Guardian Ang CC, 1:00.61q; Kinslee Bosak, Bishop Neumann, 1:01.84; Rachel Lannin, Malcolm, 1:02.16; Jenna Rauert, Wood River, 1:02.32; Jill Parr, Hastings St. Cecilia, 1:03.00; Cambree Schmaltz, Bayard, 1:04.44
100 hurdles qualifiers: Adrianna Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, 14.25; Liberty Baker, Shelby-Rising City, 15.05; Jerzee Milner, Chase County, 15.05; Becca McGinley, Valentine, 15.45; Ellie Tramp, Crofton, 15.46; Tabitha Seip, Nebraska Christ, 15.61; Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh, 15.62; Kayla Svoboda, Wisner-Pilger, 15.63
Heat 1: Adrianna Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, 14.25Q; Ellie Tramp, Crofton, 15.46q; Tabitha Seip, Nebraska Christ, 15.61q; Eva Hartzell, Norfolk Catholic, 16.02; Delaney Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 16.58; Kailee Potts, Perkins County, 16.58; Mya Zohner, Battle Creek, 16.89; Daveigh Munter-McAfee, Wakefield, 18.02
Heat 2: Liberty Baker, Shelby-Rising City, 15.05Q; Kayla Svoboda, Wisner-Pilger, 15.63q; Kate Griess, Sutton, 15.95; Britta Deden, Ord, 16.41; Madeline Oltmanns, Battle Creek, 16.59; Clara Admiraal, Lincoln Lutheran, 16.96; Yanira Lazo, Gibbon, 17.03; Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central, DQ
Heat 3: Jerzee Milner, Chase County, 15.05Q; Becca McGinley, Valentine, 15.45q; Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh, 15.62q; Hadley Cheatum, Summerland, 15.83; Alivia Huxoll, Sutton, 16.42; Adalin Bosak, Bishop Neumann, 16.68; Sophie Humphrey, Battle Creek, 16.74; Emma Kucera, Gibbon, 17.10
300 hurdles qualifiers: Adrianna Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, 45.96; Hadley Cheatum, Summerland, 46.18; Kayla Svoboda, Wisner-Pilger, 46.84; Kinslee Bosak, Bishop Neumann, 46.90; Ellie Tramp, Crofton, 47.23; Kailee Potts, Perkins County, 47.29; Kali Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann, 47.65; Kate Griess, Sutton, 48.29
Heat 1: Hadley Cheatum, Summerland, 46.18Q; Kinslee Bosak, Bishop Neumann, 46.90q; Ellie Tramp, Crofton, 47.23q; Kate Griess, Sutton, 48.29q; Mya Zohner, Battle Creek, 49.87; Josi Noble, Cross County, 50.61; Tresha Koch, Stanton, 51.81; Charli Vickers, South Loup, 51.84
Heat 2: Kayla Svoboda, Wisner-Pilger, 46.84Q; Kailee Potts, Perkins County, 47.29q; Kali Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann, 47.65q; Miriam Frasher, Aquinas Catholic, 48.50; Jerzee Milner, Chase County, 48.54; Bre Millard, Tri County Northeast, 49.10; Emma Kucera, Gibbon, 50.31; Tabitha Seip, Nebraska Christ, 51.94.
Heat 3: Adrianna Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, 45.96Q; Delaney Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 48.49; Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh, 49.09; Madeline Oltmanns, Battle Creek, 50.83; Madelynn Wells, Thayer Central, 51.02; Erin Sheehy, Hastings St Ce, 51.88; Britta Deden, Ord, DQ