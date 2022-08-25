The St. Cecilia cross country teams will have a new — yet familiar — face at the helm. Derek Vargas takes over as head coach for STC, and he’ll get the chance to coach his daughter for her senior season.

Alayna Vargas captured the individual state championship as a freshman and followed it up with a runner-up performance as a sophomore. At last year’s state meet, however, Alayna sustained a knee injury and was not able to finish the race.

