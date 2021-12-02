St. Cecilia put itself through the wringer with 16 turnovers and trailed most of the second half, but the preseason No. 1 Hawkettes pulled through in the clutch for a seasoning-opening win Thursday.
The late spark was provided by a pair of seasoned veterans who have been here and done that before.
Insert Nebraska-Kearney pledge and Tribland player of the year Bailey Kissinger, whose late two-point basket put STC in front with four minutes left and pair of free throws sealed the 30-27 victory inside Chapman Gymnasium.
"We dug in and I'm proud of the way they finished it out," said St. Cecilia head coach Greg Berndt. "Not every game is going to be pretty, but at the end of the day a three-point win is better than the alternative."
Kissinger was quiet until the fourth, her first-quarter 3-pointer the senior's only recorded make prior to her late heroics.
She wasn't the only one with difficulty scoring.
The Hawkettes struggled mightily against Columbus Scotus' defense. The Shamrocks packed the paint and asked STC, the 2021 Class C-1 runner-up, to launch from beyond the arc.
The Shamrocks' strategy paid off as the Hawkettes shot 3-for-21 (14%) from deep.
But senior Shaye Butler, who finished 1-for-8 from downtown, made sure her only 3-point field goal counted at the right moment.
Butler's splash two minutes into the fourth brought STC back to life following a five-minute scoring drought and cut a four-point Scotus lead that felt like 15 to 25-24 with plenty of time left.
"We didn't shoot the ball real great," Berndt said. "We had open looks, it felt like we were a shot or two from just going on with the momentum, but a lot of kudos go to Scotus for making everything within the lane tough."
Prior to halftime, St. Cecilia didn't touch twine for six minutes after growing its lead to 18 behind six points from Addie Kirkegaard.
But the 6-foot-2 senior post was virtually absent in the second half thanks to Scotus' interior defense.
"Addie had a tough time around the rim, Bailey driving had a tough time — that's a credit to (Scotus)," Berndt said. "They were really tough on us tonight."
Kissinger's 3-pointer to end the first quarter kickstarted a 6-0 Hawkettes run to begin the second. Scotus had no answers.
But STC didn't score again in the first half while the Shamrocks trimmed the lead to two by halftime and carded the first two baskets in the third for their first lead.
Junior Hailey Steffensmeier gave STC fits and finished with the game-high 11 points on 5-for-10 shooting.
Butler scored five of her nine, and Kissinger four of her seven points in the fourth for the Hawkettes, who lost the season-opener to the Shamrocks last season.
Kirkegaard pulled down a game-best eight rebounds.
Scotus (0-1)............8 8 8 3 — 27
STC (1-0)................12 6 3 9 — 30
Scotus (27)
Kate Maguire 1-4 0-0 2, Maysa Kuhl 1-2 0-0 2, Kaelyn Dierman 1-5 1-2 3, Grace Mustard 2-10 0-0 4, Hailey Steffensmeier 5-10 1-2 11, Joanna Rusher 2-4 1-1 5. Totals: 12-35 3-5 27
St. Cecilia (30)
Erin Sheehy 0-4 0-1 0, Bailey Kissinger 2-6 2-5 7, Shaye Butler 2-11 4-4 9, Tatum Krikac 2-5 0-0 5, Addie Kirkegaard 3-7 1-2 7, Ryann Sabatka 1-2 0-0 2, Addie Demuth 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 10-36 7-12 30.
Three-point goals: Scotus 0-6 (Dierman 0-1, Musard 0-2, Steffensmeier 0-1, Rusher 0-2); STC 3-21 (Sheehy 0-4, Kissinger 1-2, Butler 1-8, Krikac 1-4, Kirkegaard 0-1, Sabatka 0-1, Demuth 0-1). Turnovers: Scotus 18; STC 16. Rebounds: Scotus 25 (Maguire, Kuhl, Mustard, Steffensemeier 5); STC 24 (Kirkegaard 8).