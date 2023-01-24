GRAND ISLAND — A dramatic finish didn’t quite go Adams Central’s way Tuesday night.
With the dual score tied at 30, Northwest’s Ellie Smidt scored a takedown with 15 seconds remaining in overtime for a 5-3 sudden-victory decision at 130 pounds against Patriots’ senior Kaley Waite. The result was a 33-30 victory for the home-standing Vikings, dropping Adams Central’s season duals record to 3-1.
“We were missing a couple of girls with illness and that hurt a little bit, but still, this is a dual that we’ll walk away saying we, ‘woulda, coulda, shoulda,’ won,” Adams Central coach Dan Lonowski said. “It’s always fun when your last match comes down to overtime to decide it, but obviously, you like to win those and it hurts when you lose them.”
Trailing 1-0 after being penalized a point for an illegal hold in the decisive bout, Waite used an escape and a takedown with 48 seconds left in regulation to build a 3-1 lead. However, Waite was docked another point for locking her hands and Smidt managed an escape with 17 seconds remaining in the third period, sending the match to overtime, tied 3-3.
The extra period looked to be a stalemate until Smidt was able to gain the upper hand in a scramble on the mat and was awarded a takedown with 15 seconds left in OT.
“If there was any wrestler that I would want that last match to come down to it would be Kaley Waite and that’s exactly who we had,” Lonowski said. “We had the right person in the right situation and Kaley had some chances, but just didn’t capitalize on her opportunities enough when she had them.
“We gave away a couple of points, but that’s something we’ll take and we’ll learn from it.”
Kayden Sipp got the Patriots started strong, pinning Northwest’s Aubrey Olsufka in 2:27 in the night’s opening match. A freshman, Sipp is rated No. 2 in the state at 130 by the Nebraska Wrestling Coaches Association.
“Kayden wrestles year-round — she’s very dedicated and very passionate about the sport,” Lonowski said. “She knows her stuff and is just a great one to have in your program.”
Grace Wioskowski (125) and Kira Ahlers (190) both recorded quick pins for the Patriots. Wioskowski produced a 13-second fall against Northwest’s Jaclyn Julian, while Ahlers pinned Viking Kaelin Millan in 38 seconds.
“Grace is our 120-pounder and we moved her up to 125 and her opponent looked quite a bit bigger than her, but Grace took care of business and is wrestling really well,” Lonowski said. “Kira Ahlers did a nice job of controlling her match and getting us the pin.”
Adams Central’s Esmeralda Aguirre (105) and Claire Hemberger (235) were both awarded victories via forfeit. Northwest had one forfeit victory at 110 and the 100-, 115- and 120-pound weight classes were left open by both squads.
Lonowski said the Patriots need to focus on cleaning up their mistakes as the stretch run of the season has arrived.
“We’ve got the conference and district meets coming up, so we’ve got to be ready,” Lonowski said. “We’ve got a few things that we need to work on, but the girls will work hard and hopefully we’ll figure it out. We’re learning.”
Northwest 33, Adams Central 30
135—Kayden Sipp, AC, pinned Aubrey Olsufka, Northwest, 2:27.
140—Isabella Rivera, Northwest, pinned Cadence Svoboda, AC, 1:30.
145—Miah Kenny, Northwest pinned Piper Moll, AC, 3:44.
155—Emma Harb, Northwest, pinned Shaylynn Cathcart, AC, 1:14.
170—Megan Boyd, Northwest, pinned Nevaeha Sorensen, AC, 3:58.
190—Kira Ahlers, AC, pinned Kaelin Millan, Northwest, :38.
235—Claire Hemberger, AC, won by forfeit.
100—Open.
105—Esmeralda Aguirre, AC, won by forfeit.
110—Gracie Huggins, Northwest, won by forfeit.
115—Open.
120—Open.
125—Grace Wioskowski, AC, pinned Jaclyn Julian, Northwest, :13.
130—Elie Smidt, Northwest, dec. Kaley Waite, AC, 5-3 (OT).
Boys: Northwest 75, Adams Central 6
Class B No. 7-rated Northwest rolled to a 75-6 Senior Night victory over Adams Central Tuesday night.
The Patriots notched their lone victory at 195 where Bladen Blecha pinned Northwest’s Kolton Kerr in 3:20. The Vikings won seven matches by forfeit.
Northwest 75, Adams Central 6
106—Kaleb Keiper, Northwest, pinned Jaeden Forbes, AC, :56.
113—Sean Kelly, Northwest, won by forfeit.
120—Roland Mendoza, Northwest, dec. Logan Stenka, AC, 10-3.
126—Jonathan Taylor, Northwest, pinned Matthew Mousel, AC, 2:37.
132—Kadyn Friesen, Northwest, won by forfeit.
138—Ian Arends, Northwest, pinned Samuel Hinrichs, AC, 1:45.
145—Max Yendra, Northwest, pinned Austin Imler, AC, :48.
152—Theron Johnson, Northwest, pinned Aden Feezell, AC, 1:32.
160—Bo Bushhousen, Northwest, won by forfeit.
170—Nolan Moorman, Northwest, won by forfeit.
182—Cooper Ewoldt, Northwest, won by forfeit.
195—Bladen Blecha, Adams Central, pinned Kolton Kerr, Northwest, 3:20.
220—Joseph Stein, Northwest, won by forfeit.
285—Victor Isele, Northwest, won by forfeit.