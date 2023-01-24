GRAND ISLAND — A dramatic finish didn’t quite go Adams Central’s way Tuesday night.

With the dual score tied at 30, Northwest’s Ellie Smidt scored a takedown with 15 seconds remaining in overtime for a 5-3 sudden-victory decision at 130 pounds against Patriots’ senior Kaley Waite. The result was a 33-30 victory for the home-standing Vikings, dropping Adams Central’s season duals record to 3-1.

