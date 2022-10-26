GRAND ISLAND — Coming off of a five-set victory in the subdistrict semifinals, Allison Soucie’s Hastings volleyball team has elevated its play for the postseason.
Against Northwest, the Tigers faltered in set one, but they held their own against the Vikings in sets two and three. Northwest’s firepower proved to be too much for Hastings to overcome, however, as the Vikings captured the Class B, Subdistrict 7 tournament with a 25-11, 25-20, 25-19 victory.
Soucie believes her Tigers (14-17) were trying to do too much in the opening set.
“That first set, they just tried to push for points instead of relaxing, playing together as a team and sticking to our game plan,” said the HHS head coach. “I think they were trying to catch (Northwest) off guard and wishing for points, but we just really had to stick to our game plan.”
HHS committed seven errors in the first frame, with six of those errors fueling the Vikings’ 18-6 run that ended the set.
“We were flat on our heels, instead of going for it,” Soucie said. “We just had to change our defense a little. And, honestly, the girls were more relaxed and kept going after it.
“We can control what we can control: our serving, our attitude and our effort and always going after the ball. We can’t control what they can do, but we can control us. I told them, we’re not a soft team; we have to go big or go home.”
Over the next two sets, the Tigers were more aggressive and stopped trying to be overly careful with the ball; instead, they focused on going after the Vikings (20-14). Northwest still put together long runs and led the vast majority of the way, but the Tigers made runs of their own and even cut the lead to just two at 21-19.
Hastings junior Carlie Beckby was serving with her team trailing 22-20 before Northwest ended the second set on a kill from Taylor Jakubowski and back-to-back kills from Chloe Mader.
In the third frame, both teams were neck-and-neck for the majority of the set. Only once did either squad string more than three points together. Hastings didn’t trail by more than two points until the Vikings’ 4-0 run earned them a 20-15 edge.
Northwest later closed the match by scoring five of the final seven points.
The Vikings received solid production from every player that took the court. Six different players recorded four or more kills on the night, making it difficult for HHS to know where on the court to defend at any given moment.
“Since they had a lot of options, we just had to be disciplined in our blocking, and we have to be ready on defense,” the coach said. “I think our defenders adjusted. Our blocking is getting better every time we’re working on it.”
Makayla Rhoads and Whitney Loman led Northwest with 11 kills each. Jakubowski and Mader finished the match with eight kills apiece. Macie Middleton and Keyara Caspar notched 21 and 18 assists, respectively.
Beckby led Hastings with 12 kills, while Rachel Rowe finished with four. Mary Howie totaled 21 assists on the night.
Despite getting swept, Soucie feels her team has elevated its play for the postseason.
“I knew then that we had a great chance to go far,” she said. “We talked about how power points were important and wins were important, and we just got better and played together as a team. They were coaching each other and doing the little things that coaches dream about. And they’re still so young; we return almost everybody.”
The season will continue for Hastings, which earned a bid for the district finals. The Tigers were 14th in wild card points and will take on No. 3 Norris, which is 27-7 on the year. HHS was swept by Norris in three sets two weeks ago. The district final will be played at 11 a.m.
“I just want them to leave it all on the court. I don’t want them to leave with what ifs; I want them to make the most of their season,” Soucie said. “No matter who we draw, I want them to control what we can control and work on what we can do. We need to have the mindset and the attitude that anything can happen.
“A lot of people counted us out with how many we lost last year, and we really surprised each other. The girls just grew together. That’s what brought us this far.”
Hastings (14-17).......11 20 19
Northwest (20-14).....25 25 25
Hastings (kills-aces-blocks)
Kori Curtis 2-0-0, Addyson Hermes 1-1-1, Elianna Robbins 3-1-0, Rachel Row 4-0-1, Mary Howie 0-0-0, Carlie Beckby 12-0-0, Lainey Benson 0-0-0. Totals: 22-2-2.
Assists — Howie 21.
Northwest (kills-aces-blocks)
Hannah Fletcher 0-2-0, Keyara Caspar 0-0-0, Whitney Loman 11-1-0, Macie Middleton 0-2-0, Taylor Jakubowski 8-1-0, Makayla Rhoads 11-0-0, Chloe Mader 8-1-2, Avery Kershaw 4-0-0, Mikyna Stoppkotte 6-0-3. Totals: 48-7-5.
Assists — Middleton 21, Caspar 18, Fletcher 4, Mader 1.