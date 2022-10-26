p10-27-22HHSvbGINW1.jpg
Buy Now

Hastings’ Lainey Benson (left) and Carlie Beckby try to keep the ball alive during their B-7 subdistrict final Wednesday in Grand Island.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

GRAND ISLAND — Coming off of a five-set victory in the subdistrict semifinals, Allison Soucie’s Hastings volleyball team has elevated its play for the postseason.

Against Northwest, the Tigers faltered in set one, but they held their own against the Vikings in sets two and three. Northwest’s firepower proved to be too much for Hastings to overcome, however, as the Vikings captured the Class B, Subdistrict 7 tournament with a 25-11, 25-20, 25-19 victory.

p10-27-22HHSvbGINW2.jpg
Buy Now

Hastings’ Kori Curtis spikes the ball past Grand Island Northwest’s Chloe Mader during their B-7 subdistrict final Wednesday in Grand Island.
p10-27-22HHSvbGINW3.jpg
Buy Now

Hastings’ Lexi Benson passes the ball during their B-7 subdistrict final against Grand Island Northwest Wednesday in Grand Island.
Oakeson
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0