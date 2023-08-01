By the time it’s over, Nebraska volleyball players and coach John Cook may grow tired of answering questions about, perhaps, what’s staged to be the biggest day in program history.
Or, maybe not.
The countdown to “Volleyball Day in Nebraska” has officially begun, with the event set for Aug. 30 in front of what’s poised to be a world-record crowd of 91,000-plus inside Memorial Stadium.
The first question Cook and Husker representatives, junior transfer Merritt Beason and Lexi Rodriguez, fielded Tuesday at the second annual Big Ten Volleyball Media Days in Chicago broached the subject.
How are the Huskers preparing themselves to handle such an environment?
Cook said the only thing he thought might compare to the expected atmosphere was his summer concert outing at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, for Dead & Company last month.
“The stadium is completely sold out, the field is sold out, so you can’t even move,” he said. “My adrenaline and goosebumps were through the roof, so just trying to take that and (think) what it’s going to be like playing a volleyball match in Memorial Stadium where they’re actually cheering for our team.
“It’s really hard to imagine for a volleyball match. We’re going to have to do some breathing exercises before we go out.”
Luckily the Huskers, whose roster features only freshmen, sophomores and juniors, will have some games under their belt going into their big day. The season officially begins Aug. 25 with the Ameritas Players Challenge in the Devaney Center.
But it’s only right that “Volleyball Day in Nebraska” — what Nebraska brass posed to Cook this spring as the end-all, be-all for the sport’s attendance record — opened the season’s introductory press conference.
The announcement drew national headlines, along with some copycat ideas from other collegiate programs and even other sports (looking at you, Oklahoma softball).
It’s slated to finally settle the “feud” between Wisconsin and Nebraska, who have taken turns owning the record.
“We’re trying to take it so we can keep it and we don’t have to go back and forth with anybody,” Cook said.
Wisconsin’s options for retaliation would be far-fetched.
“I don’t think Camp Randall is going to seat 90,000. I think we’re going to be at a world record here,” Cook said.
Which is yet another example of how the game of volleyball is growing nationwide.
On the Big Ten Network prior to Nebraska’s press session, host Rick Pizzo told Cook “volleyball is the most fun spectator sport to watch now. It’s so fast... there’s always action. There’s great athletes playing a very highly skilled game.”
And fans in the Big Ten are spoiled. The network, which is owned by FOX, broadcasts a number of conference games.
Nebraska will have 14 of its matches televised by BTN, and 20 total matches on television networks this fall.
“The ratings keep going, the talent level gets better and better; so many great teams across the country now and people are into it,” said Cook.
“Volleyball is booming now so I think it’s going to be interesting.”
So should the Huskers’ season.
NU lacks overall seniority and features six newcomers — five of whom are freshmen, albeit included in the nation’s top recruiting class.
Cook, though, refuted the idea that his team’s inexperience is an issue.
“Volleyball doesn’t know how old you are. The game does not know how old you are. And if a dog is going to bite, it’s going to bite as a pup,” the coach said.
“We’re going to be young and aggressive and fearless, and it’s going to be fun to watch.”
The question is can the Huskers, or anyone, dethrone Wisconsin for the conference championship?
Kelly Sheffield’s Badgers have won three straight.
“It’s a great accomplishment to win the Big Ten and it’s really, really hard to do,” Cook said. “Hats off to Wisconsin, they’ve done it the last three years. They’ve done a tremendous job and everybody is chasing them right now.”
Quotable: “The portal is great with, I guess, opportunities. I guess there’s some negatives to it as well. It bothers me when someone transfers within the conference. It feels like you invest all that energy and they turn around to another team and go play against them, potentially twice. As an old school coach, that part bothers me and I don’t like it.” — John Cook on intra-conference transfers, and the transfer portal as a whole.