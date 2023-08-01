p05-01-23HUSvballJube3.jpg
Husker volleyball captain Merritt Beason thanks the community of Central City at the Bison Activity Dome following the Huskers’ spring game win over Wichita State on April 29.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

By the time it’s over, Nebraska volleyball players and coach John Cook may grow tired of answering questions about, perhaps, what’s staged to be the biggest day in program history.

Or, maybe not.

