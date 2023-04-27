LINCOLN — Bob Devaney Sports Center or Memorial Stadium.
Turns out it doesn't matter where Nebraska volleyball plays. The venue will seemingly sell out. Fans are starving to see the scarlet and cream play.
The NU athletic department on Thursday announced its "Volleyball Day in Nebraska" event set for Aug. 30 at Memorial Stadium has sold out.
According to the university's release, approximately 82,900 tickets were claimed between sales to season ticket holders on Tuesday, and the general public on-sale on both Wednesday and Thursday.
Season ticket holders reportedly claimed 17,900 tickets while the rest were purchased by the general public.
The total number of tickets sold does not include field-level seating or indoor club seating. Student tickets for on the field were made available Thursday.
"There is no place like Nebraska. What more can you say?" Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook said. "We knew there was a lot of interest in this event based on the reaction we've had the last couple of months traveling around the state and the country. But to sell out more than 80,000 tickets already? It's unreal.
"Our team was already pumped up about 'Volleyball Day in Nebraska,' but now I can't even imagine how excited they are going to be for this. It's epic."
The configuration for the volleyball court and concert stage is still being arranged. A musical act to follow the pair of volleyball matches has also not been announced.
Nebraska will host Omaha at 7 p.m. in what will be a regular-season match. Preceding the nightcap will be Nebraska-Kearney versus Wayne State in a Division II exhibition match at 4:30 p.m. Gates are set to open at 3:30 p.m.
"Nebraska fans never cease to amaze me," Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said. "We knew the interest in this match would be extremely high, but to sell out Memorial Stadium is truly remarkable."
The record crowd for any NCAA volleyball match is 18,755 when Nebraska played Wisconsin on Dec. 18, 2021, in the NCAA Championship at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The largest NCAA volleyball regular-season crowd is 16,833 when Wisconsin hosted Florida at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., on Sept. 16, 2022.
"Volleyball Day in Nebraska" is now on the cusp of breaking into an entirely different record book.
The largest crowd to attend a women's sporting event in the USA was 90,185 for the 1999 Women's World Cup Final between the United States and China at Rose Bowl Stadium. It was surpassed in March of last year when Barcelona played Real Madrid in Spain in a UEFA Women's Champions League match in front of 91,553 people.
"I've heard lots of talk about breaking the NCAA volleyball attendance record," Alberts said, "but given the incredible demand for this event we want to explore every avenue to see if it's possible to challenge the record for the most attended women's sporting event in this country. We are truly grateful!"