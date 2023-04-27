Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium in Lincoln is sold out for "Volleyball Day in Nebraska." The Nebraska athletic department announced Thursday approximately 82,900 tickets had been sold, not including on-field and suite-level tickets.

 Tribune File Photo

LINCOLN — Bob Devaney Sports Center or Memorial Stadium.

Turns out it doesn't matter where Nebraska volleyball plays. The venue will seemingly sell out. Fans are starving to see the scarlet and cream play.

