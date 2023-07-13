OMAHA — Nebraska Pro Volleyball took a couple of steps forward on Thursday as its inaugural season, and that of the Pro Volleyball Federation takes shape to begin play next February across the United States.
The Omaha franchise made official its contract to play in the CHI Health Center in downtown Omaha, and also announced the hiring of its first president.
Ogallala native Diane Mendenhall was introduced as the head of the organization during a press conference in the event center’s lobby with media members and prominent state and community leaders also there.
“It is a true honor to serve as the first president of Nebraska Pro Volleyball as we bring professional volleyball to Omaha,” Mendenhall said. “For those of us in the volleyball world, Nebraska is known as the ‘Epicenter of Volleyball’ in the United States and soon to be world.
“Our community is in for a once-in-a-lifetime treat when these world-class athletes take the court at CHI Center playing for Team Omaha in early 2024.
“From Omaha to Lincoln to Kearney to Wayne to Scottsbluff/Gering… We are volleyball.”
Mendenhall’s career has mostly been largely in leadership, much of which has centered around volleyball.
Most recently, she served as Vice President for Strategic Giving with Lincoln Community Foundation, having previously completed serving 20 years for the University of Nebraska in several administrative leadership positions.
Mendenhall spent 12 years in Husker Athletics. She was volleyball coach John Cook’s first director of volleyball operations, then a senior associate athletics director, and executive director of the Nebraska Alumni Association.
She completed her tenure at the University by serving as the Chancellor’s director of external engagement and as a member of the chancellor’s cabinet.
“Diane has a strong commitment to athletics, and a great deal of experience with the University of Nebraska women’s volleyball program,” said Gov. Jim Pillen. “She is the perfect person to spearhead the team that will represent our state in the new pro volleyball league.”
Prior to her time at the University, Mendenhall was a national consultant for an employment communications company as well as a volleyball coach at the collegiate and high school levels.
An accomplished speaker, Mendenhall has presented throughout the country and internationally. Coupled with her public speaking, she continues to be involved with numerous local and national non-profit organizations.
Mendenhall was a four-year starter for the University of Kansas volleyball team and captain as a senior. Many volleyball fans might recognize her as the former radio analyst of Nebraska Volleyball for 16 years. She and her spouse, Rich, live in Lincoln. They have a grown daughter, Ally, who was captain of Yale University’s volleyball team.
Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth took the podium on Thursday and lauded the choice of Mendenhall as director and also touched on the magnitude of professional women’s volleyball coming to Omaha.
She noted that while traditionally boys have grown up dreaming of opportunities in various professional sports, girls weren’t able to carry out the same aspirations.
Now, they can.
“I really want people to understand what a big moment this is. I also want you to understand this is different,” Bernthal Booth said. “We have franchises who are investing lots of money to do this and support this. They have incredible staff, starting with Diane and (coach) Shelton (Collier) and on down.”
Collier, one of the sports winningest coaches, was hired this spring as the franchise’s first coach. The roster has also filled up with a number of former college stars, including former Husker Gina Mancuso-Prososki.
The league, so far, has teams set to play in six cities, including Omaha. Atlanta, San Diego, Orlando, Grand Rapids and Columbus are also launching franchises.
“Volleyball matters in Nebraska, it matters in the Midwest, and it matters in the U.S.” said Nebraska Pro Volleyball co-founder Chris Erickson.
Season tickets are expected to cost between $150 and $1,500 when they go on sale starting July 20.