Louisville Texas Volleyball
Buy Now

The Pro Volleyball Federation's Nebraska franchise on Thursday made it official that it would be playing its matches inside CHI Health Center Omaha. The inaugural season is set to begin in February 2024.

 John Peterson/AP

OMAHA — Nebraska Pro Volleyball took a couple of steps forward on Thursday as its inaugural season, and that of the Pro Volleyball Federation takes shape to begin play next February across the United States.

The Omaha franchise made official its contract to play in the CHI Health Center in downtown Omaha, and also announced the hiring of its first president.

0
0
0
0
0