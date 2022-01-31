ROSELAND — Kenesaw scored 16 straight points across a seven-minute window in the second half and Franklin's run was too little, too late Monday night in the Twin Valley Conference quarterfinals.
The Blue Devils, seeded sixth in the field, trailed by a bucket after the first quarter but outscored the Flyers (11-8) the rest of the way en route to a 40-30 victory.
Meadow Wagoner scored the game-high 18 points and drilled four of Kenesaw's five 3-pointers. She accrued 10 points through the second half, including an eight-point spurt through the third quarter, to help Kenesaw atone for a 12-point loss to the Flyers on Jan. 21.
The Blue Devils (9-9) shot the ball well from the perimeter, starting with a pair of treys from Dominga Sanchez and Wagoner, to avoid attacking Franklin's zone defense from the inside.
"That 1-3-1 is tough to beat," said Kenesaw co-head coach Trevor Burr. "There's a lot of length there. Meadow came out and shot the ball well and we needed to make a few early to soften them up and be able to get inside. I thought we did a good job of that."
It was Kenesaw's defense that caused more issues for the Flyers.
Franklin was largely unable to utilize its most dangerous weapon thanks to the Blue Devils' team effort on Abigail Yelken.
The 6-foot-1 senior was held scoreless in the second half. All she could do was rebound — she grabbed 20 to go with seven points, all of which were scored in the first frame.
"That's what won us the game," Burr said. "Defensively lately we have hit another gear and tonight was just another chapter in that story. Chloe (Uden), Halle (Nienhueser), Cassidy (Gallagher) did a great job (on Yelken). Our help was really good and the pressure from our guards really threw her off. It was tough to get her the ball."
Uden and Gallagher, who combined for 22 rebounds and 15 points, kept Yelken off the offensive glass.
Franklin slumped through the middle quarters after a decent start. Bryanah Hindal opened with five points and closed with eight in the fourth for her team-high 13.
The Flyers cut the Kenesaw lead to eight with under two minutes left but shot just 6-for-26 in the second half.
Kenesaw rematches with Silver Lake at the Barn Thursday night in the conference semifinals.
"They'll challenge our defense," Burr said. "But I think we've got some advantages on the court, too."
Kenesaw (9-9)............8 8 14 10 — 40
Franklin (11-8)............10 4 4 12 — 30
Kenesaw (40)
Rylee Legg 1-3 2-2 4, Cassidy Gallagher 4-11 1-2 9, Dominga Sanchez 1--1 0-1 3, Meadow Wagoner 7-18 0-1 18, Chloe Uden 3-7 0-0 6, Andrea Feliciano 0--3 0-0 0, Halle Nienhueser 0-1 0-0 0, Ashlyn Katsberg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 16-44 3-6 40.
Franklin (30)
Aaliyah Wilsey 1-3 3-5 5, Bryanah Hindal 5-11 2-4 13, Bailey Lennemann 1-6 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Schurman 0-4 1-2 1, Abigail Yelken 3-13 1-1 7, Macy Cline 0-2 0-0 0, Macy Lennemann 1-7 0-1 2, Emily Rutt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 11-46 7-13 30.
Three-point goals: K 5-18 (Legg 0-2, Gallagher 0-1, Sanchez 1-1, Wagoner 4-12, Feliciano 0-2); F 1-6 (Hindal 1-4, B. Lennemann 0-1, Yelken 0-1). Rebounds: K 35-11 (Uden 13); F 34-13 (Yelken 20). Turnovers: K 17; F 16.