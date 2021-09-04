Adams Central’s home opener was full of missed opportunities. And not just on the Patriots’ side.
But following a two-point conversion by Hyatt Collins to take the lead with under 9 minutes left in the game, and in an offensive struggle, AC failed to put the game away.
Wahoo’s Owen Hancock pieced a 12-play, 86-yard drive across the final four-plus minutes and scored the game-winning touchdown to lead the Warriors past the preseason Class C-1 No. 2 Adams Central Patriots on their home field Friday night.
Wahoo regains the lead with 28.2 seconds left. Hancock with a 3-yard run to cap an 86-yard, 4+ minute drive. 13-8 Warriors #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/v6j0vJUmm0— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) September 4, 2021
Hancock and the Warriors (1-1) accrued 52 yards on two passing plays to set up the junior quarterback’s 3-yard rush into the end zone for a 13-8 win.
William Nielson weaved his way to a 28-yard gain on a 3-and-11 from the Wahoo 39, and Andrew Waido high-pointed a 24-yard back-shoulder pass.
“Owen hit some big passes for us and Andrew Waido had some big catches for us when we needed it,” said Wahoo coach Chad Fox.
The Warriors attacked the Patriots secondary through the air after the home team stuffed back-to-back runs by Colin Ludvik late in the fourth quarter.
“We figured they were going to try to high point a ball in the corner and their kid just went up and made a play,” said AC coach Shawn Mulligan. “That’s what it comes down to in games like this when there is two even teams. The one that’s on the winning side is the one that just ended up making more plays in the end.”
Ludvik led Wahoo’s 172-yard effort with 86 yards on 19 carries. But it was Hancock with the most meaningful rushes — a 1-yard score in the second quarter just before halftime and the 3-yarder with 28.2 seconds remaining in the game.
Collins finally broke through for the Patriots (1-1) on the ground in the second half. The junior tailback finished the game toting 24 times for 128 yards, including the two-point conversion to put AC on top.
Collins picked up 48 yards in the fourth quarter alone — 41 came after the conversion that gave the home team an 8-7 lead.
Prior to its only score, Adams Central took advantage of good field position following a fumbled punt attempt deep in Warrior territory.
The Patriots, who took over on the Wahoo 35, used just three plays to punch in a score. Collins collected 26 yards in two plays and Jacob Eckhardt found Holden O’Dey in the end zone from 9 yards out.
Adams Central takes an 8-7 lead with 9:38 left in Q4. Eckhardt to O’Dey for the 9-yard score. Hyatt Collins for the 2-Pt conversion. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/dlYTQ3RJ48— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) September 4, 2021
With kicking woes early in the season after the graduation of Tyler Slechta, Mulligan said going for two was about the only option.
“It was a struggle offensively and our kicking game is a little bit inconsistent. We’re still working on that right now,” Mulligan said. “We had momentum and I said, ‘Let’s just see.’ We had a lot of time (left), too, if we didn’t get it. But we did a great job blocking, a huge hole to get us up by two.”
Adams Central squandered at least two chances to score early in the game with a pair of dropped passes in the end zone.
“It was a game of missed opportunities,” Mulligan said. “In the first half, we just couldn’t catch anything. A lot of dropped balls, a couple of touchdown passes dropped early.”
Eckhardt, a first-year starter, completed 12-of-26 passes for AC. His final pass, after the Patriots gained 16 yards without a second running off the clock due to penalties, was picked off by Gavin Pokorny to seal Wahoo’s win.
WHS (1-1)..................0 7 0 6 — 13
AC (1-1).......................0 0 0 8 — 8
W — Owen Hancock 1 run (Brandon Hasenkamp kick)
A — Jacob Eckhardt 9 pass Holden O’Dey (Hyatt Collins run)
W — Hancock 3 run (pass fail)
W A
Rushes-Yards 41-172 32-178
Passing yards 179 83
Comp-Att-Int 9-14-0 12-26-1
Total offense 351 261
Rushing — W, Colin Ludvik 19-86, Owen Hancock 11-14, Curtis Swahn 3-15, Gavin Pokorny 7-60, Malachi Bordovsky 1-(minus) 3; A, Jacob Eckhardt 5-40, Hyatt Collins 24-128, Nick Conant 3-10
Passing — W, Hancock 9-14-0 179; A, Eckhardt 12-26-1 83
Receiving — W, Andrew Waido 5-121, Pokorny 2-32, William Nielson 1-28; A, Holden O’Dey 3-23, Collins 4-6, Elijah Mulligan 2-31, Jack Trausch 2-16, Breck Samuelson 1-7