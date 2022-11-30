The Red Cloud/Blue Hill wrestling team had a successful season a year ago, pushing five wrestlers through to the state tournament in Omaha.
After three of those wrestlers graduated, the Warcats are looking for several grapplers to step up and continue the momentum the team built last season.
“We lost a lot of strong seniors last year, but I don’t think that will slow us down,” said co-head coach Nick Lonowski. “We have a lot of talent returning along with some tough freshmen coming up.”
Carter Auten and Jake Hodson bring back state tournament experience after qualifying last year.
Auten is a sophomore that is expected to wrestle at 126 pounds, and Hodson is a junior looking to hold down the 195-pound spot in the lineup.
One of the Warcats’ top wrestlers just barely missed out at qualifying for state after going through a tough district last season.
Brooks Armstrong punched his ticket to Omaha each of the first two years of his high school career.
But after missing out on a state berth last year, he’s got his mind set on ending his high school career in Omaha.
“As a junior, Brooks Armstrong stepped up as a great leader for our team. I’ll be expecting more of the same from him this year,” Lonowski said.
Red Cloud/Blue Hill has a trio of seniors on the team, in addition to Armstrong.
Caden Trew is expected to wrestle at 152 pounds, while Klayton Niles and Alec Lounsbury will fill in the 170- and 182-pound weight classes, respectively.
The Warcats will turn to Chase Ostdiiek, a junior, to wrestle at 132 pounds.
Lonowski is expecting some freshmen to make valuable contributions as well. Jace Hajny (120), Gage Rasser (138), Jake Shipman (138), and Wyatt Seeman (160) are all looking to make their impact on the team.
The Warcats have been assigned to the C-4 district, which will take place at Mitchell on Feb. 10-11.
Red Cloud/Blue Hill will open the season at the Alma dual tournament on Thursday before heading to the Harvard invite on Saturday.