p01-31-22RCBwrArmstrongRCB.jpg
Red Cloud/Blue Hill’s Brooks Armstrong wrestles Kenesaw’s Ryder Prescott in their 145-pound match Jan. 30, 2022, during the Warcat Invitational in Red Cloud.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

The Red Cloud/Blue Hill wrestling team had a successful season a year ago, pushing five wrestlers through to the state tournament in Omaha.

After three of those wrestlers graduated, the Warcats are looking for several grapplers to step up and continue the momentum the team built last season.

