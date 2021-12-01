RED CLOUD — The Red Cloud boys basketball team is coming off a season where it won just three games, but the return of the Warriors’ top two scorers brings hope for improvement.
Ben Ely, a junior, led Red Cloud with 8.3 points per game, while Landon Mahon tallied 7.4 points per contest. Both players also averaged nearly four rebounds per outing, which was second and third on the team, and they also led the team in steals per game, combining for three each night.
The door is open for Carson McCleary and Sam Dilley to take a bigger role. Dilley was a freshman last season.
The Warriors start the year with four straight road games, opening the season with a matchup against Silver Lake. Red Cloud will compete in the Class D-2, Subdistrict 8 tournament at the end of the season, with the possibility of taking on Franklin, Heartland Lutheran, Shelton, or Wilcox-Hildreth.
Schedule
Dec — 2, at Silver Lake; 3 at Lawrence-Nelson; 9, at Linn (Kan.); 11, at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller; 14, vs. Wilcox-Hildreth; 17, vs. Shelton; 18, vs. Alma; 29, at Silver Lake holiday tournament
Jan — 4, vs. Rock Hills; 7, vs. Harvard; 8, at Elba; 14, Blue Hill; 25, at Heartland Lutheran; 29, TVC tournament
Feb — 8, at Kenesaw; 10, vs. Deshler; 18, vs. Franklin