RED CLOUD — Red Cloud was the No. 3 seed in last year’s Class D-6 playoffs, but the Warriors’ party was over before it began when Pawnee City pulled off the upset on the road.
The success by the Warriors wasn’t unprecedented, but the season had sure potential to extend much further.
Now, with many shoes to fill, especially the void of Carson McCleary, coach Jason Heldt has his hands full.
“This is the first time in a few years that we had some new guys,” Heldt said. “I told them that (they) will have to bear with me because the last couple of years we just rolled in and got started and picked up right where we left off.
“We’ve got a core of about six or seven kids coming back, and we have some sophomore’s and juniors that can compete very well.”
Ben Ely returns as the lead man for the Warriors, who were stunned by a last-second touchdown in the 2021 playoffs. He will fill in for McCleary in quarterbacking the offense.
“Ben will have to step up and play that position,” Heldt said. “I think that the real advantage with Ben is that he can throw the ball a little bit, that dual threat in the six-man game... We are really going to rely on Ben a lot to do those type of things and I think he will be ready for it.
“He has spent a lot of his summer going to camps to make himself better. I think he’ll be ready for a great senior year. He has done a really good job in the weight room not just this last year but the last four years. He has grown and matured.”
Summer camp experience should help the young players acclimate, Heldt said.
“They played 8-man in junior high, so they’ll have to learn the six-man game,” said Heldt.
Defensively, Red Cloud will rely on Brooks Armstrong as he plays middle linebacker.
“We don’t have big guys on the line like we usually do, but I think we will slow the opposing offense down a little bit,” Heldt said.
Sept. 2 Meridian; Sept. 9 at Dorchester; Sept. 16 Pawnee City; Sept. 23 at Harvard; Sept. 30 Shelton; Oct. 7 at S-E-M; Oct. 14 at Wilcox-Hildreth; Oct. 21 Franklin