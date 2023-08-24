RED CLOUD — Even with the loss of five seniors from last year’s team that finished 8-2, the Red Cloud Warriors are looking to make the state playoffs again this year.
The Warriors lost last year in the second round of the playoffs to eventual state champion Parkview Christian 54-32.
One of the biggest voids to fill on the offensive side of the ball involves finding a replacement for quarterback Ben Ely, who threw for 794 yards and 11 touchdowns. He rushed for 1,838 yards and 38 touchdowns.
The Warriors will have four seniors and seven sophomores returning this season who did see some playing time last year.
The development of the younger players will play the x-factor for success.
“I think there will be about 10 young kids going to play a lot of ball,” said Warriors coach Jason Heldt. “I think Gage (Ely) and the other sophomores, I really can’t say enough about them guys. They work hard in the weight room, at camps and they’ve really bought in.”
Caden Frey is one of the senior leaders coming back for the Warriors. Frey is a 6-foot, 5-inch 200-pound tight end and defensive end.
“He is going to do a lot of things on both sides of the ball,” Heldt said.
Hunter Englehart carried the ball 27 times for 341 yards and four touchdowns for the Warriors last season.
The schedule for Red Cloud is tough again this year.
The Warriors will play two teams that made the playoffs last season, including the runner-up Pawnee City in week four and Sumner-Eddyville-Miller in week seven.
“We will definitely see where we are at right away,” Heldt said. “Again another gauntlet of great teams on the schedule. We don’t play until Sept. 1 and our hope is that by the first game our kids will be ready to go.”
Sept. — 1 at Meridian; 8 vs. Dorchester; 15 at Pawnee City; 22 vs. Harvard at 3 p.m.; 28 at Shelton; Oct. — 6 vs S-E-M; 13 vs. Wilcox-Hildreth; 19 at Franklin