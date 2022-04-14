All was good for Hastings College prior to the seventh inning in game one of its Thursday doubleheader playing host to Midland.
After the fateful seventh, the Broncos were outscored 17-3 in what ended a sweep for the Warriors (22-12, 9-9) at Duncan Field.
Tyler Welsh, who finished a combined 3-for-5 between the Great Plains Athletic Conference contests, drove in Hastings’s first run in the third inning with a triple and scored the second on a sacrifice fly.
That 2-0 lead held until the sixth when Midland cut the deficit in half thanks to a wild pitch.
The Broncos avoided further damage in the frame but the floodgates opened in the subsequent top half, following the end of starter James Velasquez’s outing.
Velasquez struck out four and spread five hits in his six innings on the mound for HC.
Reliever Trenton Smith hit the first batter he faced then gave up consecutive singles.
An error moved each runner one spot. Two more singles plated three more runs.
Eventually, Alec Villanueva joined Duncan Field’s home run list — which with the wind this month has been growing by the outing.
The fact that Villanueva’s was a grand slam put him in even more rare company.
The two-out big fly capped the scoring in the opening game but the runs didn’t stop for Midland, which began the nightcap with eight unanswered.
A four-run second frame was all the Warriors needed behind starter Jacob Perez, who tossed all but one out for the victory. Perez fanned five and scattered nine Bronco hits.
Welsh smoked a double and a triple but didn’t score. Keaton Hoeke was 2-for-3 and crossed first for HC in the sixth on Matthew Lucero’s RBI groundout.
Tyler Kissler’s RBI triple in the seventh gave Hastings a last life, as did Cam Brichacek’s infield single afterward.
That queued Perez’s exit.
Hastings’ starter Gates Johnson was replaced after two full frames after giving up four runs on five hits. He took the loss.
Four Warriors registered two hits in game two.
Hastings hosts a doubleheader against Mount Marty University on Friday. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.
Game one
MU.................000 001 8 — 9 10 0
HC....................002 000 0 — 2 4 3
W — Chase Reynolds. L — Trenton Smith.
2B — M, Peyton Garbers.
3B — H, Tyler Welsh. M, Dakota Thornton, Matt Ross.
GS — M, Alec Villanueva.
Game two
MU (22-12).....040 022 1 — 9 12 1
HC (6-28)..........000 001 2 — 3 9 0
W — Jacob Perez. L — Gates Johnson.
2B — M, Reynolds. H, Welsh.
3B — M, Garbers.. H, Welsh, Tyler Kissler.