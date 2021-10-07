For the second straight home match, the Hastings College women’s soccer team needed overtime to settle the result.
This time it came in the form of a 1-0 defeat in double overtime at Lloyd Wilson Field at the hands of Midland Wednesday night.
Despite the result, HC head coach Jade Ovendale felt her team’s defensive effort was there.
“Defense had a good showing and limited Midland having a lot of chances,” she said. “In the second half, the defense did a good job of finding the midfielders and forwards and creating opportunities for their offensive teammates.”
The Broncos were able to disrupt passing lanes for the Warriors, giving the offense a lot of chances to strike. But nothing materialized.
Hastings had 15 shots, five on goal. None went in.
“I was happy with us creating opportunities and we had plenty of them,” Ovendale said. “We need to continue to work on converting the chances into goals. Creating chances can be the hardest part of the game, so if we can continue to do that then the goals will come.”
After regulation, which saw a heavy defensive presence from both sides, both teams would duke it out in overtime. The Warriors finally got the scoreless drought over, netting the golden goal in the 108th minute.
Dana Gomez put away the game-winner, beating Hastings keeper Sofie Jackson-Pedersen.
Midland’s success rate was far better than Hastings’, needing only six total shots (four on goal) to produce a tally.
Once the dust settled, Ovendale was open, talking about the changes needed to be made in order to go ahead into the remainder of GPAC play.
“(Just) being more clinical and killing off games,” she said. “(We need to) continue to grow and learn from these disappointing results and correct mistakes in the remaining games.”
The Broncos will get a chance to rebound when they go on the road Sunday to take on Mount Marty, who the Broncos are 15-0 against since 2006.