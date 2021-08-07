Perhaps the only team Oak Grove Post 379 didn’t want to see in the 2021 American Legion Mid-South Regional was Washington Post 218.
The two representatives from Missouri — one from the east and other the west — had seen enough of each other, playing twice in the state tournament last week before matching up for old time’s sake Friday afternoon at Duncan Field.
“We felt like we knew everything they have and nothing scares us,” said Washington coach Kent Getsee, whose team beat Oak Grove for the third time in a week, 6-2, to advance to Saturday.
The results spoke for themselves, with Washington fielders posting up in perfect position and its hitters pounding out eight hits — five in the first two frames.
“We threw everything we could at them,” said Oak Grove coach Jeff Wright. “They have seen all of our best pitchers... We emptied the tank, so to speak and just tried to find somebody they weren’t maybe going to be quite as comfortable with.”
Nick Reeves went the distance for Oak Grove, but his offense couldn’t provide him with enough of a backing.
Post 379 left the bases loaded in the third inning, failing to capitalize on a Washington error and two walks. Then it missed out on potentially tying the ball game in the fifth when a lazy liner was retrieved in shallow left to end the inning.
“We just couldn’t come up with the big hits,” Wright said. “We had some scoring opportunities, we just didn’t come up with the big hits.
“When it comes down to one hit in a key situation that could totally make it a different ballgame, then it’s even harder to stomach.”
Dalton Chaney’s two-out, two-run single halved Washington’s lead, but he and Brody Armstrong were stranded on second and third, respectively.
Washington, which built a 4-0 lead through two innings, answered right back in its half of the fifth with Dave Eckhoff’s RBI double and Zac Coulter’s run-scoring single.
The reinstated four-run advantage numbed any momentum Oak Grove felt like it had.
“We needed some insurance runs and I just hunt fastballs and that’s pretty much it,” said Washington leadoff Sam Turilli, who began the fifth with a single for his third hit of the day.
Turilli’s very first hit opened up Post 218’s initial three-run rally off of shaky sophomore Reeves.
Eckhoff followed with a walk and Coulter laced a one-out RBI single. Blake Whitlock’s fielder’s choice plated Eckhoff and Coulter scored on a throwing error.
Gavin Matchell made it 4-0 in the second with an RBI base hit that chased home Cody Vondera.
Post 218’s offensive performance was near-opposite of Thursday’s win over Gene Taylor’s Baseball Club in which the bottom of the order sparked a comeback.
On Friday, it was the top half of Washington’s lineup doing the damage. Hitters 1-through-5 finished 7-for-10 with four runs batted in.
“We’ve got a lineup that will actually work up and down. That has helped us all season,” Getsee said. “That’s the reason we’re able to put as many runs as we’ve put on the board. If just a few guys were producing that would be a different story, but everyone is doing their part and when that happens, good things happen.”
Oak Grove struggled mightily after its opening win over Pittsburg Post 64, the Kansas champion which went 0-2.
Post 379 was pummeled on Thursday by Cabot, Arkansas, which posted 17 hits in the contest.
Then Washington jumped ahead early and sat in almost total control all game Friday.
“They just seemed to have an answer for everything we threw at them,” Wright said.
But that Oak Grove, a historic program that sat dormant at a varsity level for four seasons, made it to a regional was an accomplishment in its own right.
“It was awfully exciting for us to come up here and it was great that we got a win right off the bat,” Wright said. “We just ran into an unbelievably talented Arkansas team and a team we’ve played three of the last five games.”
OG.....................000 020 0 — 2 6 1
WASH...............310 020 x — 6 8 1
W — Sam Paule. L — Nick Reeves.
2B — W, Dave Eckhoff.