You could hear the relief in Luke Bay’s voice, see it on the turf at Duncan Field.
Would the Sodbusters win again this summer? Well, the answer came Thursday night in a 7-1 triumph by the home team over in-state rival Fremont Moo.
“We did it,” Bay, the team’s manager, said afterward.
Hastings has been the butt of the joke in the second half of the Independence League season, losing 13 of their first 17 games, including 10 straight from July 10 to July 20.
But, for at least one night, a beautiful, cool and breezy Thursday, the Sodbusters are winners again.
“I think the thing that frustrated me the most was it wasn’t like we weren’t playing hard or giving good effort, things just weren’t gong our way. And it’s frustrating for me because I couldn’t point to one thing,” Bay said.
“Everybody in that dugout was really frustrated. Losing is never fun. They just kept fighting and I’m super proud of them. I know we’re a good baseball team, I knew it was going to end. It was just a matter of when.”
Enter Thursday: a good day to be in green and gold, a great day to be Will Horton.
The Sodbusters starting pitcher diced through 6 2/3 innings for the victory on the mound. Horton struck out four hitters and scattered five hits. He walked no one.
“That was ace quality stuff out of Will,” Bay said. “That was a dominant outing and he set the tone from first pitch. I think that getting the quality start out of him lifted some pressure off the hitters ... Will set the tone and that was just what the doctor ordered.”
Horton’s performance, and that of reliever Matt Sagmit, perhaps weren’t surprising for the Sodbusters, who had pitched well during their intolerable stretch.
The trio of two-hit performances in the lineup may have caught Bay’s eye more for his offense that ranked last in the league entering the night with a .260 batting average.
On Thursday, Hastings had just one extra base hit — Matt Lemke’s RBI triple in the fourth — but nickeled and dimed eight singles for six more runs.
“We hadn’t gotten any breaks over that (losing) stretch at all,” Bay said. “To get the breaks that we did, it obviously picked up the momentum in the dugout and allowed the boys to take a deep breath.
“Baseball’s a crazy game and you’ve got to get lucky. The law of averages is going to come back in our favor and if we show up every day and keep playing hard, we’re going to get hot.”
Cam Constantine drove in a pair of runs as did Trevor Mattson.
Sawyer Duddleston, Garrett Kennedy and Blake Scott each singled twice in the game.
“We got out of that funk,” Bay said. “I’m super proud of all the guys in that dugout.”
Hastings scored twice in the first inning and doubled the lead in the fourth on Fremont starter Nick Balch, who took the loss.
When the Sodbusters plated three more in the fifth, the wheels of victory started to turn.
Hastings (19-26) welcomes North Platte to town Friday night. The Plainsmen (28-16) are battling Fremont for the second of two playoff spots from the Nebraskaland division.
If anything, the Sodbusters can play spoiler with games left against both.
“Extra motivation is always good, but we’ve got to be motivated by what we do in our dugout,” Bay said. “The key is to channel that extra drive properly and focus on what we can control.
“When you play (Fremont and North Platte) as much as we have it’s going to be a little chirpy, but we’ve got to stay focused on ourselves and play the best brand of baseball we can.”
Moo (29-17)..000 001 000 — 1 7 3
Sodbusters (19-26)....200 230 000 — 7 9 2
W — Will Horton. L — Nick Balch.
3B — S, Matt Lemke.