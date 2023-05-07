COLUMBUS — It became torturous to watch from the Hastings sideline.
The Tigers piled up point-blank chances and many good looks on goal in Saturday’s Class B, District 6 final, but nothing on net materialized in a 2-0 loss to Columbus Scotus at Wilderness Park Soccer Complex.
“Obviously we created and created, and we were so close,” said Hastings coach Chris Pedroza. “But obviously the goal never went in.”
The Tigers (10-6) needed more than one to advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2015.
Scotus (13-4) scored twice in the first half — once early and the other just before half — to dampen Hastings’ hopes.
Trenton Cielocha broke the ice in the five minutes in with some fancy footwork in front of the net. Relentless pressure by the Shamrocks prevented the Tigers from clearing and eventually a cross by Carter Filipi found an open Alex Zoucha on the far side.
Zoucha’s attempt was clipped by HHS keeper Brogan Pfeil, but Cielocha was there to clean up. Cielocha dribbled to the slot, and with his back to the goal, kicked the ball in with his heel.
Pfeil appeared to be screened on the play.
A similar play occurred in the 36th minute. Zoucha took a cross from Blake Wemhoff and placed it on frame. Pfeil saved the shot, but couldn’t gather it. Zoucha buried the rebound for what felt like a back-breaker for Hastings with the intermission minutes away.
The Tigers, though, experienced plenty more knee-buckling moments in the final 40. They applied serious pressure to the Shamrock defense, but it never yielded a goal like in their April 25 matchup — a 4-3 Scotus win.
“We threw two forwards up top, hoping to create more and hoping we can score within the first 10 minutes,” Pedroza said of second half adjustments. “I felt like if we could put one in early in the second half, it could have been a different game.
“We were so close, but credit to them. They just have phenomenal players all over the field.”
Hastings out-shot Scotus 12-9 on goal, with all but a few of those coming in the second half. The Tigers had five corner kicks and four free kicks.
But no goals to show for it.
“We stayed tight in the back end, played disciplined,” said Scotus coach PJ Miller. “We didn’t play with the ball. If there was scrum in front of the goal, we made sure to clear high and wide.”
The near-misses kept coming for Hastings, especially in the final 20 minutes.
Leading scorer Jacob Strand-Giesdal had a pair of one-on-one opportunities, but either couldn’t get enough leg on the ball or the Shamrocks recovered just in time.
In the 63rd minute, Strand-Giesdal took an extra dribble around the keeper and fired a left-footed shot. The ball got to the goal line, but didn’t have enough juice on it to cross. A Scotus defender recovered and cleared.
With three minutes left, Scotus keeper Joshua Bixenmann was caught out of position after saving a shot attempt, but not covering it.
HHS’ Aaron Guzman corralled the rebound and lined up a shot, but it rolled just wide of the post.
Pedroza said he grimaced at each missed scoring opportunity, wondering how one hadn’t gone in yet.
“Clear chances, right? Maybe three of them,” he said. “It just wasn’t meant to be.”
The one time a goal did go in for the Tigers on Saturday, it was waved off because of offsides on a free kick taken by Strand-Giesdal in the 17th minute.
“We did what we could,” Pedroza said. “I’m proud of how we finished the game.”
Scotus played the final nine minutes with 10 men after Filipi received his second yellow card, which translates to a red card. Filipi will have to miss the Shamrocks’ first game at the state tournament as a result.
“We were forcing players forward,” Pedroza said. “It was either we score or give up another goal. But if we score, I think we change the momentum of the game. Unfortunately it didn’t happen for us.”
Hastings was in a district final for the first time since 2018 after a record-setting season.
The Tigers scored a school record 57 goals, led by a Strand-Giesdal’s 21 and Jose Mares’ 13. Victor Perez set a single-season record for assists with 16.
“I am proud of the way they came out and played, and we took what we earned,” Pedroza said.
“Overall I am happy and I hope we get to come back next year and pick up where we left off.”
Pedroza’s lineup next season should resemble more of what Scotus’ was this year.
“They were the better team, and it helps when you have nine seniors who are all starters,” he said. “Physically, mentally, they were more experienced. We were still a young team. We only have four seniors and a handful of freshmen who obviously don’t have experience in this game.
“I think that made a huge difference.”
HHS (10-6)...........................0 0 — 0
SCC (13-4)...........................2 0 — 2
SC: Cielocha 5’, Zoucha 36’.