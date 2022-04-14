Take a breath, Hastings.
You’re back on the right side of the board after a tough stretch.
And what a stretch it was for the Tigers (7-4) having been outscored 16-1 in three straight losses against teams who were a combined 23-7 going into Thursday.
Last week’s challenges, though, were this week’s motivation.
“I think we just needed a confidence boost,” said Hastings head coach Melissa Everson, whose team was a 2-0 winner on Thursday. “We were in a slump with a bunch of really hard games, so the fact that we could finally get that hopefully will carry us through the end of the season.”
The Tigers have learned from taking their lumps. At least they showed as much in Thursday’s winning decision over Lincoln North Star (1-9).
But about 3/4 of the way through the match, Everson wasn’t positive her team had.
There was a sluggish first half, but a stronger final 40.
Both of Hastings’ goals were scored in the second half — the final 20 minutes, to be more accurate.
Ezzy Guzman broke through with a shot over the Navigators’ keeper and in during the 62nd minute.
Two minutes later, Leah Krings powered home a corner kick by Nizel Espinoza Nunez for a more comfortable lead.
For a while Thursday’s match was reminiscent of the Grand Island game on the last of March when Hastings suffered its first loss of the season to a lesser team — at least by record — while overpowering them in about every category.
Some of that bad luck seemed to reappear against the North Star.
But a little bit of patience — maybe too much at times — and more fire, the Tigers got back to their winning ways.
“I think it was just an effort thing,” Everson said. “We were in position (to score) all game and finally we put one in.”
As good as Guzman’s goal felt for the Tigers, Krings’ was spectacular in another way.
“To finish a great corner kick, it’s like all the things we’ve been needing to happen for a while and it was just good that we finally finished,” Everson said.
Now Hastings just hopes it can maintain the energy with what’s left on its schedule.
The Tigers visit Class Columbus (9-3) on Tuesday, host Northwest (5-2) for senior night Thursday at Hastings College, and finish the regular season at Scotus (9-2) on April 26.
“(With) this attitude shift and if we can do what we did in that second half, we’ll be just fine the rest of the season,” said Everson.
LNS (1-9)...........................0 0 — 0
HHS (7-4)...........................0 2 — 2
H: Ezzy Guzman 62’; Leah Krings 64’
Boys: North Star 3, Hastings 0
Hastings celebrated. The Tigers (5-6) cheered.
They were on the board first and it’s always easier to play from ahead than behind.
But a flag was raised. Nolan Cardona’s goal was called off. Back to goose eggs.
“Nolan pleaded he wasn’t offsides,” said Hastings head coach Chris Pedroza. “But I told him it’s out of our hands, out of our control.”
That very well could have changed the landscape of Hastings’ 3-0 loss to North Star on Thursday.
After that opening goal that wasn’t, the ball hardly left the Navigators’ attacking half.
“Player to player, I think they’re a better team,” Pedroza said. “I think we played a decent first half, kept it as close as we could. Second half was a little different. We came out with a different formation, thought we were going to create more opportunities going forward, but that backfired on us.”
North Star (3-6) officially broke the ice in the 16th minute, shortly after the Tigers’ goal was called off.
The visitors were kept off the board for the remainder of the first half thanks to stellar play in net by Hastings’ Brogan Pfeil.
Two more North Star shots found the back of the net in the second half — one shortly after the intermission and the other with about 20 minutes to play.