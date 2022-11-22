p10-29-22BDSfbLNH1.jpg
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley’s Easton Weber gets past Lawrence-Nelson’s Toby Kotinek and reaches for the end zone for a touchdown Friday in Bruning.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

There are many certainties we can count on going into each and every high school football season. And one we've come to expect in the Tribland area is that Bruning-Davenport/Shickley is going to be as physical as any other team in the state.

Anybody that has seen the Eagles play know the brand of football they subscribe to: the hard-nosed, run-you-over, trample-you-on-my-way-to-the-end-zone kind of football. Few players that have exemplified that style of football as well as BDS running back Easton Weber. 

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley’s Easton Weber runs against Falls City Sacred Heart’s Riley Nelson during their game Sept. 23 in Bruning.
