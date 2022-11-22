There are many certainties we can count on going into each and every high school football season. And one we've come to expect in the Tribland area is that Bruning-Davenport/Shickley is going to be as physical as any other team in the state.
Anybody that has seen the Eagles play know the brand of football they subscribe to: the hard-nosed, run-you-over, trample-you-on-my-way-to-the-end-zone kind of football. Few players that have exemplified that style of football as well as BDS running back Easton Weber.
"Toughness — he's just so dang tough, mental and physical toughness," co-BDS head coach Mark Rotter said of Weber, who was named this year's small school All-Tribland Player of the Year.
Weber has been a key part of the Eagles success for four years, contributing in a major role to the team's state championship in 2020 and being the team's go-to player the last two seasons. He's fought through injuries and gone toe-to-toe with the state's toughest defenders, coming out on top more often than not in those battles. This year, he racked up 1,808 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns, which is all the more impressive considering there were some blowout victories where the second string took over for the majority of the second half. He was also top 10 in tackles in the Tribland area.
Watching Weber run, it'd be fair to say that many of those yards gained came after contact, often contact with multiple defenders.
"(Early in my career), I actually converted from tight end, so I was trying to be big and block a lot, and then when I converted to running back I figured we had enough fast guys on our team and I like physicality so I'll be the enforcer and hit people," Weber said. "Then, once (the fast guys) graduated, we lost some speed and so I got quicker, but I always held on to that mentality of, 'One-on-one, I'm going to hit you and hopefully get past you.' I kept that physical mentality the rest of my career."
As a junior last season, Weber played through a shoulder injury that required surgery in the offseason. In the Eagles' third game of this year, Weber developed a case of turf toe. Neither injury seemed to keep Weber from dominating the competition.
But in this year's Class D-2 quarterfinals against Cedar Valley, Weber suffered an injury in the first half that forced him to miss the final minutes of the second quarter. It was eventually diagnosed as a high ankle sprang. The toll the injury took on Weber was evident, but he still tried to be there for his team. He and teammate Jaron Norder both returned to action in the second half, doing everything they could to help the team succeed.
"Those two guys had no business coming back into that game, and maybe it was horrible coaching to let them back into the game, but at halftime they both said, 'There's no way we're not playing,' " Rotter said. "They couldn't even walk. After a bit, Central Valley pulled ahead and it was apparent that we were going to lose, but they were still out there battling away. They had great courage."
"For me, it was a matter of when am I going back in, because I didn't want my career to end with me sitting on the sideline. Same with Jaron," Weber said. "There wasn't much we could do at that point, but we knew we could go out there and help our team at least a little bit. That's the way we looked at it."
The two gutted out the majority of the second half, but the team's dreams of reaching a fifth state championship game in 10 years was cut short.
"It was a little disappointing the way it ended, with the quarterback Jaron Norder getting hurt," the standout running back said. He had a deep bone bruise and is still out. I had a high ankle sprain and hurt my achiles tendon. I feel like with us two out, it put a lot of pressure on the other guys. I feel like we could have beaten Central Valley in a lot of games, but it just wasn't our night. The rest of the season, it was pretty successful. We were proud of what we did going up to that point. Overall it was a pretty successful season."
This year, BDS recorded its eighth undefeated regular season in nine years. The Eagles pummeled opponents to the tune of 50.2 points scored per game, while allowing just 18.1 per outing. There's no question Weber's play on the field was a big reason for that success, but his leadership throughout the weeks was just as important.
"When your best players are also your hardest workers, then everyone else kind of falls in line," Rotter said, referencing a phrase he'd read in regards to iconic professional greats Michael Jordan and Tom Brady. "Right now, our best players are also our hardest workers. Our young guys see that he doesn't ask or expect to get away with anything because he works harder than everyone else...He's just always been that way.
"It's dang near like having another coach. A season can be a grind, and there are so many games, but he always helped us remind the guys to never overlook anybody. He'd pick out players from each team that could give us problems, so it didn't matter who we were playing, he was very good at making sure we were focused...As kids, it's hard to not fall in that trap of overlooking someone."
Leadership of that level is something that has been passed down from one group of players to another at BDS. The Eagles have won three state championships since 2015, and they are always a threat to go deep into the postseason. BDS never seems to rebuild, the team just reloads with a new group of physical players that are ready to outwork the competition. Weber said that's what he learned from the seniors on the 2020 championship team, and that's what he hopes he passed along to the underclassmen.
"That sophomore year, that was one of the most fun years. Not only did we win, but I didn't have that pressure to be the leader of the team because we had six or seven seniors that were all-state and great at what they did," he said. "I was able to play more freely. But, at the same time, they also taught me how to be a good leader, and hopefully I taught some of the younger guys how to be a good leader and how to step up. That's just kind of the tradition that we have at BDS, and hopefully I was able to ingrain that in others.
"It's an honor; we have one of the most storied programs in the last 10 years and one of the most accomplished in the last 10 years in eight-man football. It means a lot and it's just an honor to be a part of it."
Having played his final game for the Eagles and now recovering from his ankle sprang, Weber's current display of toughness is watching the Denver Broncos' offense underperform after acquiring highly-priced quarterback Russell Wilson in the offseason.
"That's been a little rough to say the least...(He has) not been $250 million worth," he said in jest.
But Weber will be back in competition this winter, joining the basketball team as soon as he's healed from his ankle injury. He also anxiously awaits the opportunity to return to the Eagles track team as well. As a sophomore, Weber placed fifth in the discus at the state track and field meet. His shoulder surgery last year kept him from having the chance to better that placing, but he's hoping to qualify for state again and bring home another medal.
After that, it may be time to give his body a break. Weber said he currently has no plans for an athletic career at the collegiate level, focusing on a career in agricultural business instead.
"I don't think I'm going to play college sports at this point," he said. "I'll probably think about it a little more, but as of now I think I'm going to go into Ag business at UNL. I just feel like in my career I've accomplished all that I've wanted to, and my body could use a little break."