HC’s Munoz wins invite title
CRETE — Trent Munoz, a freshman wrestler from Santa Clarita, Calif., won the 174-pound title with the 3-1 decision he recorded over Grand Views’ Alex Reynolds.
Dominck Leon placed second at 197 after falling in the finals via medical forfeit to North Idaho’s Hunter Suter. Trystan Berry finished fifth at 149, beating Nebraska’s Kevon Davenport via forfeit.
Broncos’ comeback falls short
JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The Hastings College men shrunk Jamestowns 13-point lead down to one twice in the final minutes of Saturday’s basketball game, but the Broncos never could find the bucket to get them over the hump.
Three-pointers by TJ Babikir and Phil Cisrow kept Jamestown within reach until free throws sealed the deal for the Jimmies.
UJ’s John Argue poured in the game-high 36 points while shooting 14-for-19 from the floor.
Dashawn Walker led the Broncos with 19 points. Babikir added 18, Karson Gansebom had 17 and Cisrow 15 before he fouled out.
HC women drop fourth straight
JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Hastings College survived a 12-2 run by Jamestown that ended the third quarter and climbed back within three points late, but the Broncos’ road trip to the north ended with a second loss and fourth straight Saturday.
UJ’s Kia Tower registered a game-high 24 points.
Ali Smith paced HC with 16 points on 50% shooting. Miriam Miller scored 13 off the bench and Dawson Knode and Allie Bauer each chipped in 10 points.
The teams shot nearly identical numbers: 44% for the floor and 84% for the free throw line. Hastings was slightly better from three-point land at 38%; Jamestown was 32% accurate (11-for-34).
Morningside to play for another NAIA title
Morningside College held off GPAC rival Northwestern 28-19 Saturday in the NAIA football semifinals to reach a third championship game in four seasons.
The Mustangs held the Red Raiders to a single field goal in the second half while scoring a pair of touchdowns — A 7-yard pass from Joe Dolincheck to Sione Tuifua, and 1-yard run by Matt Strecker.
The 13-0 Mustangs will play Grand View in the Dec. 18 title game in Durham, North Carolina.