Rick Barry isn’t the only one against a weeklong state tournament.
But he, perhaps, has as much reason as anyone to be.
Barry, the activities director and track and field coach at Crawford, understands why the Nebraska Schools Activities Association had to do what they’ve done. He does not blame them.
“The NSAA does a really good job of making things work for the betterment of everybody,” Barry said.
It’s just going to be a pain. Especially for western schools like Class D-2 Crawford.
The town of roughly 1,000 people, located west of Chadron and northeast of Scottsbluff has a state-qualifying girls basketball team to support.
And an eight-hour trip one way to get there.
“We understood there was going to be schools who travel long distances and have a day off,” said Jon Dolliver, NSAA assistant director and supervisor of officials. “There is some concern with the travel aspect of it.”
The sixth-seeded Rams (20-4) play No. 3 O’Neill St. Mary’s at 7:45 p.m. Monday night.
That left Barry with two options: travel Monday morning with virtually no flexibility if something goes awry, or leave Sunday.
“It’s not worth risking,” said Barry, who opted for the latter choice.
That means if Crawford were to advance and keep advancing, the team and community could spend a week away from home.
In a community full of ranchers, that’s a big ask.
“I want our community to be a part of this,” Barry said, “and this format makes it really hard.”
Even with the built-in days off in the state tournament schedule — teams play every other day — it’s highly unlikely fans would think of driving back and forth.
The team certainly wouldn’t.
The current price of fuel is another obstacle.
Want to talk hotels and food?
Crawford reserved rooms all week for its team members and cheerleaders.
Barry said all of the hotels have been accommodating in terms of refunds for potential early cancellation should the team be eliminated.
“I don’t know who is bringing a band — we’re not — but that’s a whole other set of expenses,” Barry said.
Adams Central activities director Alan Frank said the school’s girls team will travel back and forth from Hastings, assuming the Patriots win their first-round matchup against Beatrice on Tuesday.
St. Cecilia’s girls, the top seed in Class C-2, will do the same after their game Tuesday afternoon.
“I think if you’re between Omaha and North Platte you’re driving back and forth,” Frank said.
Frank also presumed fans, especially those on the fringe of driving in or not, would resort to watching the tournaments on television.
With the assistance of Striv Sports and News Channel Nebraska, all opening round and semifinal games from all classes will be streamable on the NFHS Network for a cost. Nebraska Public Media (formerly NET) will handle the championship games.
“I think some people who love basketball will be able to sit there for a week straight and watch high school hoops, but typically I’d say most people have a preference — whether that’s boys or girls,” Frank said. “Now that they’re mixing that up... I just don’t know what the flow is going to look like. It’s definitely not a typical year.”
Anything but.
Luckily, the University of Nebraska’s hosting of the Big Ten wrestling championships (the reason Pinnacle Bank Arena is unavailable this weekend) is on a 13-year cycle.
See you in 2035?
“I completely understand why it was done this way this year — we don’t have too many issues with that,” Barry said. “But I hope they never do this again for the sake of the western part of the state.”
Dolliver said he doesn’t know if the one-week, simultaneous format will stick.
It didn’t in 1984 when the six classification system was introduced and a similar tournament was held.
“We’ll look at this and kind of re-evaluate what we do next year,” Dolliver said. “It could be back to normal, but again, I cannot stress enough this is a unique opportunity to do something different.
“We may do this again in 13 years. And if it’s not a good idea, let’s try something different. Or we may say it was a good idea and let’s keep it in our back pocket.”