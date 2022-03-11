LINCOLN — Jim Weeks and his Auburn Bulldogs will be playing for a fourth straight state basketball championship on Saturday when they meet Ashland-Greenwood in the 11 a.m. final at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
That's a feat yet to be achieved by anyone in Class C-1. Currently the Bulldogs are tied with St. Cecilia with three straight C-1 titles from 2008-10.
Teams in Classes A, B and D-2 have won four championships in a row.
Omaha Central owned A from 2006-13, winning seven in eight years — Creighton Prep broke the streak in '09.
Wahoo's run through B in the early '90s brought the Warriors six titles in seven years, including from '88-'91.
In D, it was Clearwater a champion from 1984-87.
Weeks already has three titles from his 24 years at Beatrice. The Orangemen won in 1998, '05 and '08 and finished runner-up in 2001, '07 and '09 under him.
Auburn was never a finalist before Weeks took over for the 2016 season.
Now the Bulldogs have a chance for a fourth banner in his seventh year as their coach after beating Fort Calhoun in the semifinals.
What started as somewhat of a Cinderella run in 2019 has since placed the Bulldogs (25-3) as the top dogs.
They will face No. 2 Ashland-Greenwood (26-1), which lost to Auburn at state in 2020, its most recent appearance.
Cale Jacobsen was shining as a sophomore that season before he tore his ACL his junior year..
Now, he's got the Bluejays in position for their first title as a consolidated program.
Jacobsen posted 43 points in the semifinal win over Kearney Catholic on Thursday. That broke the C-1 single game tournament scoring record that was previously held by C.J. Cowgill (41, 1996).
Jacobsen is now 25 points shy of the record for points in a tournament, which is 88 by Turner Fahey of Grand Island Central Catholic.
Other championships Saturday
Class D-1 girls: No. 4 Shelton vs. No. 3 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 9 a.m.
Both teams are playing in their first-ever final. Shelton had never been to the state tournament before this season. H/LHF is at state for the fourth time in five years.
Class B girls: No. 1 Elkhorn North vs. No. 2 Skutt, 1 p.m.
It's the third time the two have played each other this season. Each is responsible for the other's one loss. Elkhorn North is the defending class champion while Skutt hasn't been to a final since 2004.
Class C-2 girls: No. 1 St. Cecilia vs. No. 2 Bridgeport, 4 p.m.
St. Cecilia is playing for a third C-2 championship in four years (the Hawkettes lost in the C-1 final last season). Bridgeport finished fourth last season and is in the finals for the first time in program history.
Class A boys: No. 1 Millard North vs. No. 2 Bellevue West, 6 p.m.
Three years in a row these teams have met in the finals. North won last year in overtime. West won in 2020 by two.
Class D-2 boys: No. 1 St. Mary's vs. No. 6 Parkview Christian, 8 p.m.
Parkview lost in last year's final to Falls City Sacred Heart, the team it beat in Thursday's semifinals. St. Mary's was the fourth-place finisher last season.