Defending state champion Landon Weidner expects nothing but perfection every time he steps on the mat. It was that kind of drive that helped him capture the previously elusive state championship he earned last season.

It was that mentality that also helped Weidner capture a career achievement in Tuesday's dual, one that only an elite group of Tigers have accomplished. Weidner's 8-0 win on Tuesday marked his 150th career victory.

Dinsdale
