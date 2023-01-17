Defending state champion Landon Weidner expects nothing but perfection every time he steps on the mat. It was that kind of drive that helped him capture the previously elusive state championship he earned last season.
It was that mentality that also helped Weidner capture a career achievement in Tuesday's dual, one that only an elite group of Tigers have accomplished. Weidner's 8-0 win on Tuesday marked his 150th career victory.
"It means a lot to get No. 150," Weidner said. "I'll be up there with a lot of the names that have been up there; so, I've made history in Tiger wrestling, and that means a lot to me."
"There are not a lot of people in our program that have gotten to that 150-mark. A lot of great wrestlers have fallen short of that, so it's awesome that he was able to get there," said HHS head coach Nolan Laux. "He's put his name up there with some of those greats in our program. He's still got a ways to go this year, though."
Weidner's victory was one of 11 in the dual for Hastings, which cruised past McCook 59-14.
"We had guys come out and wrestle well," Laux said. "We would have liked to score a couple more points in some of those matches, but we took what was given to us. Overall, I think we wrestled really well."
True to form, Weidner was tactical in his defeat of McCook's Canyon Hosick, but his high standards left him still desiring better execution in his major decision.
"I have a state title to win, and I have to keep working hard. Matches like that, only winning 8-0, I have to keep my composure and keep scoring points in those matches," Weidner said. "I want to tech or pin everyone I wrestle. I want to go out there and dominate and score as many points as I can."
Laux finished his HHS wrestling career with 167 wins, reaching the 150-mark at the Lexington invite — the same invite Hastings will compete in next week, meaning Weidner is narrowly ahead of the pace Laux was.
The senior Tiger said Laux has been a big part of the success he's had over the last four years.
"Nolan is really technical, and that has really helped me in my high school career," Weidner said. "He gets me to do the little things right, and that's what plays a big part in getting better. It's what's going to help me in college and it will hopefully help me get another state title."
HHS won nine of the final 10 matches in the dual, which concluded with Weidner's victory at 160 pounds. Logan Clark (170), Conner Wademan (195), Blaine Hamik (285), Tucker Adams (126), and Isaac Kelley (138) all notched pins in the dual win.
Not even a week ago, the Tigers lost a highly-anticipated dual with Waverly, in a battle of top five teams. HHS fell 41-21 in that bout, but the team has responded in impressive fashion. After Tuesday's dual victory, the Tigers have won six straight duals, including a 5-0 showing at the Northwest Dual tournament.
In those six wins, Hastings has averaged 61.8 points per dual.
"(Against Waverly) we felt like we were at an all-time low. Waverly is a good team, but we were not happy with our performance. But we kind of turned it around over the weekend, and (Tuesday) was another good performance," Laux said.
Hastings will have plenty of more challenges ahead, especially this weekend when it competes in the Lexington invite. The tourney is stocked full of exceptional wrestlers and teams, including reigning state champion Bennington.
"It'll be a good test — kind of a pre-state meet. I'm excited to see where we stand," Laux said.
170 — Logan Clark, HHS, pinned Gabe Roberts, MCK; 4:54
182 — Alex Anthony, MCK, maj. dec. Zander Lockling, HHS; 11-3
195 — Conner Wademan, HHS, pinned Davien Hanson, MCK; 1:44
220 — Quentin Terry, MCK, pinned Kelyn Jones, HHS; 4:20
285 — Blaine Hamik, HHS, pinned Spencer Steinbeck, MCK; 3:15
106 — Emmet Kelley, HHS, won by forfeit
113 — Zane Thomsen, HHS, tech fall Hunter Bland, MCK; 19-4
120 — Braiden Kort, HHS, won by forfeit
126 — Tucker Adams, HHS, pinned Jack Siegfried, MCK; 1:12
132 — Cameron Brumbaugh, HHS, maj. dec. Trenton Raile, MCK; 15-4
138 — Isaac Kelley, HHS, pinned Tate Schafer, MCK; 2:48
145 — Tristan Campbell, MCK, maj. dec. Jaden Meyer, HHS; 9-1
152 — Elijah Johnson, HHS, maj. dec. Kalen McCorkle, MCK; 16-5
160 — Landon Weidner, HHS, maj. dec. Canyon Hosick, MCK; 8-0