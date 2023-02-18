OMAHA — Wearing a shirt honoring one of his idols, mentors and friends, Hastings' Landon Weidner took the wrestling mat for the final time in his prep career Saturday evening.
Weidner ran out of the tunnel and fog at CHI Health Center Arena with the late Blake Fruchtl in spirit. Fruchtl, a three-time state champion between Grand Island and Northwest, and later a Hastings College Bronco, passed away Jan. 9.
"Blake meant a lot to me," Weidner said, teary eyed. "He was someone I looked up to when I was younger. He'd come and watch me wrestle and text me after my tournaments. Blake was a good dude. That's what the shirt meant to me."
A text surely would have been waiting after Weidner clinched second consecutive Class B 160-pound title. Maybe even a hug.
The HHS senior eased through a 7-0 decision over Omaha Skutt's Riley Johnson to complete an undefeated season at 44-0.
"I was more confident going into this (final)," Weidner said. "I knew I could get the job done. I didn't wrestle too good on Thursday. I picked that up Friday and kept the momentum going today, and it feels good."
Weidner joined teammate Braiden Kort (120 pounds) as individual champion.
"I'm so proud of him, man. It almost brings me to tears," Weidner said.
