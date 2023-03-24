After finishing as runner-up in the 2021 state wrestling tournament, Landon Weidner centered his 2022 campaign around redemption. He finished that season going 44-0 and winning a state championship.
This year, Weidner’s mission was not only to repeat as state champion, it was to dominate the competition.
Mission accomplished.
Once again, Weidner finished his 2023 state tourney with a gold medal around his neck and another undefeated, 44-0 record. Weidner won all four matches in the state tournament without giving up a single point.
“Whenever I watch film, I always find something I need to work on; I critique myself a lot when I watch video. I always want to get better...and that’s what helps me dominate the competition,” said Weidner, who is one of this year’s Tribland co-Wrestlers of the Year. “I just go out there and try to dominate and score as many points as I can.”
In Weidner’s final nine matches of the year, he allowed only one point — and that was in a 16-1 tech fall. Of his 44 victories, 35 were via pin or tech fall, and six of the remaining nine were shutouts. The Hastings senior dominated every opponent he faced this season.
After placing third as a freshman, Weidner was runner-up as a sophomore before winning the title his last two years. Of all his achievements, though, Weidner is most proud of keeping a zero in the loss column over the last two years.
“Going undefeated my last two years, after having a disappointing first two years, those two undefeated state titles are pretty cool to me; it’s something I’ll remember for quite a while,” the HHS senior said.
By locking up his second state championship, Weidner becomes the sixth Tiger to win multiple state titles. Four of those HHS wrestlers have done so in the last 10 years, including Nolan Laux and Damen Pape. Laux is the current Tigers’ head coach, and Pape was part of the 2020 senior class that led Hastings to its first team title since 1988. Weidner said that class played a big role in shaping him into the wrestler he is today.
And like those before him, Weidner has been a leader to the younger wrestlers in the Tigers’ program. He said he mostly tried to lead by example, but he was also vocal when he needed to be.
“I hope they learned that it takes a lot of hard work and that you have to come in every day and work your hardest,” Weidner said. “When we’re stretching to end a practice, I take it seriously even though practice is over. If kids are talking and stuff I’ll yell at them to shut up and do the right thing and just get your work done. That’s why you’re there.
“The senior class, they were all texting me at the state tournament, so it’s cool to see them still supporting me.”
There’s a chance that Weidner could see one of those former Tigers from 2020 in Izaak Hunsley, who wrestles for Northern State University. Weidner will wrestle for Augustana University, which is in the same conference as Northern State.
Joining Weidner at Augustana will be current Tiger Braiden Kort, who also capped his senior season with a state championship this year. Weidner said he and Kort had always talked about wrestling at the same college — along with mutual childhood friend Owen Hansen — and now they’ll all get the chance to do just that.
“It’s pretty surreal; we’ve grown up traveling everywhere together, and we always thought about it — like, in the back of your head, ‘It’d be cool to wrestle somewhere together,’ but you never really think it’s going to happen,” Weidner said. “For that to really happen, it’s pretty cool.”