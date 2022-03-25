Landon Weidner is only a junior, but his career has already featured some of the highest achievements the sport has to offer, while also experiencing the heartache that makes wrestling such a cruelly beautiful spectacle.
Weidner, Hastings High’s latest member of the gold medal club, brought home the program’s 10th state championship since 2013 by winning the Class B 152-pound state final.
His gold medal run came one year after suffering a loss in the title match as a sophomore, and it earned him the distinction of Tribland’s top wrestler in 2022.
The HHS junior received many well wishes after capturing that top spot on the podium, which has made the accomplishment even more special. However, in typical business-like fashion, Weidner’s already looking at doing what he can to prepare for a title defense run.
“With all the people recognizing it, it sets the perspective for how big it really is and how much it means to me,” Weidner said. “I’m already getting ready for next year... It’s already started.”
Weidner’s career started with a bronze medal for the 2020 state championship Hastings High squad. He attributes much of his success to that year’s senior class. Weidner said that senior class showed the younger wrestlers how to work relentlessly in the wrestling room and also demonstrated the team-first mentality necessary to win a title.
“The 2020 guys, when they came through, they really set the tone for me going forward. They told us that team is family and we needed to stick together. Basically, your team is your family and wherever you go, they go. If you lose, they lose,” Weidner said. “For (us to win a title) and to be a part of that — I actually scored the second-most team points for Hastings that year — it was really cool.”
HHS head coach Nolan Laux, a former Tiger state champion himself, said Weidner still picks the brains of those former seniors, as he is constantly looking for ways to improve his own game. Laux said even when Weidner was dominating the competition throughout this season, he was still trying erase any weak spots in his ability.
“He was having a great season, but even as it was going on and he was having success, he was still asking questions. ‘Hey, if I do this, will this work?’ And then we’d work the position and make a decision on if we should incorporate it or not. Just being very open to having conversations on ways to still get better, even when he was still winning, that was something he did a really good job of throughout this year,” Laux said.
“I’d say I’m a perfectionist, so I wanted to be the best I could,” Weidner said. “I would watch film a lot, and in practice, when we were drilling something I wasn’t 100 percent at, that’s what I would really focus on and try to get it to my best level. That’s a big thing that helped me, just looking at film and perfecting things I need to get better at.”
Perfectionist is an appropriate description for the wrestler that capped a perfect 45-0 season with a gold medal. But Weidner has been looked up to as model example of hard work long before the gold medal. He became a team leader early in his career.
As a sophomore, he was one of the guys looked up to for the Tigers, after the departure of a large senior class. Laux said there was a learning curve to becoming an effective team leader, but Weidner has certainly lived up to his role. He’s vocal when he needs to be, holds teammates accountable when they need to be, and he is the prime example of putting the same effort into preparation as he does a match.
The Tigers finished second as a team this season, and they’ll bring a solid core back for potentially another deep run next year. With Weidner being a senior leader next season, Laux knows he doesn’t have a lot to worry about when it comes to the wrestlers not putting forth the right amount of effort.
“He kind of sets the example for those younger guys but also for the guys in his own class,” Laux said. “He keeps guys accountable and works hard, and he’ll continue to do things over the offseason. He’ll have a big impact for the rest of his career.”
Weidner plans to enjoy the summer before his senior year like many kids do. He likes hanging out with friends, going hunting, fishing with his grandpa, and even taking long bike rides in the evenings.
But he also knows that the offseason is demanding in similar ways that the regular season demands your effort. He’s already got a tournament scheduled for next week, as he and his dad, former HHS coach Austin Weidner, prepare to keep improving.
Austin has been a huge part of Landon’s development through the youth wrestling program 2Tough Gym, which many others have also credited for their successes.
Landon still holds his gold medal over his dad’s head — Austin was runner-up when he was a wrestler at Hastings High — but Landon also knows he wouldn’t be where he is without his dad’s support.
“We give each other crap all the time, but my dad would do anything for me,” Landon said. “My family and that gym, that’s the reason I’m a state champion.”