It’s a whole new ball game in eight-man football this fall.
And, no, the shape of the pigskin didn’t change, the field didn’t shorten 20 more yards, and pads weren’t replaced with flags around the waist.
That last one sounds like more of a six-man move.
No, eight-man football has become, in some coaches’ eyes, a more equal playing field statewide.
The two largest classifications, Classes D-1 and D-2, who play the same brand of football are maybe as balanced as ever due to drops in enrollment.
Around here, it’s overtaken the number of 11-man teams in Tribland as well as reignited the flames of some old rivalries.
That and more.
The number of kids out for sports dwindling in small communities — just about everywhere outside of the big cities in Nebraska (for the sake of the argument, we’re including Hastings as a big city) — have rural schools far and wide struggling to field teams.
Not just in football, but largely there.
“It’s an ongoing trend,” said Steve Ramer, who is entering his 13th year coaching Sutton. “It’s just where the area’s at enrollment-wise.”
Ramer should know. He’s coaching one of the Tribland’s squads that dropped from C-2 to D-1 this fall.
Sutton, a regular bulldog in the 11-man field, slipped beneath the threshold of 47 in total boys enrollment and thus has transitioned to the 8-man game.
It shows how much can change in just three years. In 2019, Sutton was a state finalist.
The program hasn’t missed the playoffs under Ramer and has a pair of runner-up finishes playing the 11-man game.
Now Ramer gets to return to his coaching roots.
He was a two-time eight-man state champion coach while at Sentral Community Schools near Fenton, Iowa.
The Spartans took the eight-man crown in 2002 and ‘03, just two and three years after the Iowa High School Activities Association sanctioned the sport.
It’s hardly an adjustment, he said. More defensively than offensively.
Sutton is already ground-and-pound on offense. If you see the Mustangs release a pass, you close your eyes and make a wish.
What he and the Spartans did in Iowa, is “very similar to what we’re doing now,” Ramer said. “Almost identical.”
And those teams in eight-man who know anything about Sutton shouldn’t be surprised, either.
That includes conference foes Sandy Creek and Superior, who also took the eight-man plunge this fall and have Sutton on the schedule.
Sandy Creek dropped because it had to, sitting only three above the Class D-2 threshold at 39 boys this cycle.
Superior, at an enrollment of 53, opted into D-1 six boys above the maximum 47 and is therefore ineligible for the postseason this fall.
Postseason eligibility can change in year two of the cycle, depending on if school enrollment reaches the threshold or below.
For those who are eligible, things got a whole lot messier with the realignment in eight-man this fall.
“It certainly has changed playoff picture early on,” said Kenesaw coach Craig Schnitzler, whose team competes in Class D-2. “We’ll see how much it plays out as season goes, but I think it’s interesting.
“In my eyes, it certainly has equaled out the power in D-1 and D-2.”
Kenesaw’s road to a state championship repeat in D-2 was already murky.
Now even more so with defending D-1 champion Howells-Dodge entering the field alongside regular contenders Burwell and Dundy County-Stratton.
“It certainly has made D-2 stronger as a class,” Schnitzler said. “Those are big name programs.”
The top two teams rated in D-1 this preseason are formerly C-2. Sutton is ranked second behind North Platte St. Patrick’s. They met in the playoffs in 2015 and ‘20.
The Irish has missed the playoffs once since 2000. Sandy Creek has made the playoffs twice in 17 years and Superior once in 15 years.
“I think the shuffling of teams up and down (between D-1 and D-1) has really opened this class up,” said first-year Sandy Creek coach Andrew Kuta.
Teams playing eight-man in Tribland are: In D-1, Exeter-Milligan/Friend, Sandy Creek, Superior, Sutton, Thayer Central.; In D-2, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (BDS), Blue Hill, Deshler, Giltner, Kenesaw, Lawrence-Nelson, Silver Lake.
“It makes for really competitive football in the area,” Ramer said.
Rivalries renewed aplenty, fans should have their pick of many good football games this fall.