OMAHA — Triston Wells got the better of Gatlin Krepela again, and this time it yielded the Thayer Central senior a state championship.
For the second time in as many weeks, Wells pinned the Pleasanton sophomore for a championship. First for districts, the second for all the state's marbles.
"I just had to finish big on my takedowns," Wells said. "He's bigger than I am; he's long and stuff, so I knew he'd reach for my ankles. But I just had to do what I do best and get takedowns."
Krepela fended off Wells better this go around, extending the match to a second period before the Titan elevated his opponent into a fireman's carry.
"It was a little bit of a scramble," Wells said.
But it got the job done. Wells pinned the Bulldog in 3:29 to win his first state title in his second state tournament appearance. He was runner-up at 113-pounds last season.
"It's amazing," he said. "This is what you dream of."
Teammate Gunner Mumford had the same aspirations after finishing as Class D's 160-pound runner-up last season.
Unfortunately, the Titan suffered the same fate as he did a year ago. In a battle of two undefeated wrestlers, Neligh-Oakdale's Aiden Kuester (44-0) kept his perfect mark intact to become a two-time state champion. Mumford beat Kuester last season in the semifinals.
On Saturday, Kuester scored five early points on a takedown and near-fall. Mumford was close to being pinned, but rolled out of it. He pushed the match to its full length — even turning Kuester on his back in the third period — but dropped a 12-2 major decision.
"Nothing to hang his head about," said TC coach Josh Bowers. "You want it bad for him. He's a great kid and you watch these guys grow through the years... they're just phenomenal young men."
