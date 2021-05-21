OMAHA — Jaydon Welsh is a lot of things.
“He’s a machine,” said Landon Eckhardt.
“He’s just a beast,” Jonathan Lopez chimed in.
“He’s an animal,” Matthew Ochsner concluded.
That’s what his teammates on the 3,200-meter relay labeled him Friday, anyway.
Eckhardt got it started for Ochsner, who passed it on to Lopez. Welsh, trailing Blair’s Mason Bell by 30 meters, quickly moved in front through the first 100.
Then, Sidney’s Daniel Boshtovoi surprised all.
“I had to play catch up on the Blair kid,” Welsh said. “I had no idea that Sidney kid was even coming.”
Boshtovoi surpassed Welsh on the backstretch, but only briefly. Welsh, the iron-lunged Tiger, hung tight, didn’t panic, and waited for the right moment.
It came on the final turn. Welsh turned on the burners with only gold in sight. He crossed and finalized the 8 minute, 10.66 second time.
“I had to play it smart and use the last kick to get him off,” Welsh said. “I could tell (Bashtovoi) was right behind me.”
The first final of the 2021 Class B meet and Hastings earned a quick 10 points.
“Us four are just so close together and we rely on one another,” Lopez said. “We trust each other and we know each one is going to get their job done.”
The mindset for all four was simply to win.
Welsh carried that attitude into the individual 3,200, but had trouble catching South Sioux City’s Mesuidi Ejerso, who won by about five seconds. Welsh finished in 9:51.32 for the silver, earning another eight points for the team.
“I was trying to save up, but that South Sioux kid is a good runner and he had me,” Welsh said. “It wasn’t a PR, but I had a good race.”
The Tigers sit second in the team race with those 18 points. Sidney leads Class B with 19.
Hastings will have three more opportunities to score more points with Saturday’s finals.
Welsh still has the 1,600, Carson Shoemaker the 100 (11.13 second preliminary), and Zaide Weidner in 400 (50.82 second preliminary).
“We’re looking good so far,” Welsh said.
The Tigers missed out on placing in the 200. Austin Nauert (22.79) and Zaide Weidner (22.83) were behind the eighth-place cut of 22.69 seconds.
Chelsey Espinosa put the Hastings girls on the board with three points by finishing sixth in the 3,200 (11:46.32).
Adams Central’s boys were eighth in the 3,200 relay (8:28.83). Tyler Slechta, Kyto Warner, Reuben Barry, and Luke Bonifas ran the race for the Patriots, earning them their only point in the team standings so far.
Bonifas narrowly missed the medal stand in the 3,200, placing ninth with his time of 10:10.22.
“Obviously I wanted to finish a little higher today, but I didn’t have it in me today,” said Bonifas, who spent most of the race in 13th place. “I really felt the wall about a mile in. They went out a little faster than I was expecting so that was tough.”
Bonifas, who will run in the 1,600 on Saturday in his first state meet, said he’ll make an adjustment if the start is similar.
“I definitely want to be able to get on the medal stand,” Bonifas said. “The mile is a little more forgiving (to a fast start) because it’s not as long. If it does go out hard, I’m hoping I’ll be able to hold on for the mile and just bounce back from the two-mile today.”
Other qualifiers
Adams Central’s Kaitlyn Mousel and Hastings’ Dacey Sealey both earned spots in the 300 hurdle final. Mousel snuck in for he seventh seed with a 47.93 while Sealey is seeded sixth at 47.62.
Minden’s Gage Fries shined as one of the team’s only state qualifiers. Fries qualified for finals in the 110 hurdles (14.88) and 300 hurdles (41.07).
@HastingsTigers Jaydon Welsh anchors home the 3,200 relay team to a gold medal. Time of 8:10.66 #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/GvFYbzW1GJ— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) May 21, 2021
Boys results
High jump — Breck Samuelson, AC, 6-2; Nolan Studley, H, 6-0
Discus — Sam Hemberger, AC, 136-7
3,200 relay — 1, Hastings 8:10.66; 8, Adams Central 8:29.83; Minden 8:30.89
110 hurdles — Gage Fries, M, 14.88 (qualified for finals)
100 — Carson Shoemaker, H, 11.13 (qualified for finals), David Smith, H, 11.30
200 — Austin Nauert, H, 22.79; Zaide Weidner, H, 22.83
300 hurdles — Gage Fries, M, 14.88 (qualifying time)
400 — Zaide Weidner, H, 50.82 (qualified for finals)
3,200 — 2, Jaydon Welsh, H, 9:51.32; Luke Bonifas, AC, 10:10.22; Jonathan Lopez, H, 10:35.61
Girls results
Shot put — Taylin Schernikau, AC, 29-3 1/2
100 hurdles — Dacey Sealey, H, 17.92
300 hurdles — Kaitlyn Mousel, AC, 47.39 (qualifying time); Dacey Sealey, H, 47.62 (qualifying time)
3,200 — 5, Chelsey Espinosa, H, 11:46.32