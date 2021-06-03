This spring, Hastings won its first state championship in track and field in 90 years, but the Tigers’ title hopes seemed in serious jeopardy with just a few events remaining in the meet.
And that’s when HHS’ distance runner Jaydon Welsh gave the Tigers the shot of adrenaline they needed.
Welsh’s gold-medal performance in the 1,600-meter run boosted Hastings on top of the team standings and put the squad in position to clinch its first state title in nearly a century.
“We felt (Jaydon) could be in contention to win that race. I thought, going into that race, there were probably going to be five or six kids that could win it,” said HHS head coach Dave Johnson. “He ran a brilliant race, tactically. It did give us a lift. Besides the points, it said, ‘Hey, we’re back in this and we have a chance to win this.’ He put us in perfect position to finish out the day.”
“In the mile, it was my last year so I had to make a statement,” said Welsh, who is this year’s boys All-Tribland Track and Field Athlete of the Year. “Getting first helped the team in the standings a lot, and once I won I knew everybody’s spirit was up...I knew I had to come in the clutch and it helped the team win its first title in 90 years.”
Johnson said Welsh’s strategy for the mile race was executed to perfection. He kept pace with the leaders before pushing out in front at the right time while still being able to stay ahead of the final kick from his competitors.
“Going into the last lap, he made a brilliant move, pushing the pace and separating himself from the field,” Johnson said. “There were about two or three guys that made a late charge, but they were too late. He said he looked up at the screen going into the last 200 meters and saw them closing in on them. He has the ability to do that, say ‘I’m going to kick now,’ and he did enough to win.”
Welsh’s crucial gold medal performance capped an impressive state meet and a illustrious career.
At this year’s meet, the HHS standout scored 18 points for the team by himself, placing first in the 1,600 and second in the 3,200. He also played a key part in the Tigers’ first-place performance in the 3,200 relay, which also garnered 10 points towards Hastings 47-point total.
The Tigers’ coach said Welsh’s natural ability coupled with his dedicated work ethic put him in the position for such an amazing year.
“First, (Jaydon) was blessed with natural ability, and then he took the important step of developing that and working hard,” Johnson said. “We put him through challenging workouts and he never backed down, he didn’t try to cut short any workouts or anything like that. He took a lot of pride in finishing his workouts and making sure they got done the way they were supposed to.”
Throughout his career, Welsh has five medals from the state track meet. He qualified as a freshman and then earned a pair of medals as a sophomore, placing third in the 3,200 and sixth in the 1,600. Johnson said it would have been great to see what Welsh could have done his junior season, and what the times during his senior year could have been if the 2020 season wasn’t canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was tough losing his junior year to COVID. He did lose a year of development there, physically and mentally. Like everyone else, it took a little while for him to adjust and get back into the competitive mode of track and field,” Johnson said. “I think once he found that in the middle of the season, he ran with a lot more confidence and had a lot more expectations for himself.”
The HHS graduate also put together an impressive cross country career, earning three medals and improving each year as he finished in fourth this past fall. Despite all of the accolades, it’s the time spent with teammates that Welsh will remember most from his high school career.
“The team and the bus rides were very memorable,” he said. “Once it came to race time, I focused and after had a great time on the bus with my teammates. Coaches were very great and very helpful in my success. It was a great four years.”
Johnson said the program will definitely miss having Welsh’s talent, leadership and the attitude he brought to the team.
“He was very coachable...His attitude was really good,” the HHS coach said. “It wasn’t anything major, but he battled some injury and some illness during the season, you just didn’t see it very often. He had to face adversity this year, it was just kind of behind the scenes...But he was easy to work with in practice and he was a pleasure to coach.”
Welsh will continue his running career at the University of Nebraska-Kearney, where he’ll compete on the cross country course as well as the track for the Lopers.
“It’ll definitely be competitive, but it’s going to be exciting,” Welsh said.