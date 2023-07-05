As the adage goes, it’s not how you start the game but how you finish it.
In Wednesday’s Cornhusker League All-Star game, the Red team came out of the gate with some pop at the plate, scoring three runs before the White team had an at bat. But the White players came on strong with four runs in the final two innings, winning the exhibition on a walk-off two-run double by Carter Kelley (North Platte).
“It was pretty awesome,” Kelley said of the all-star experience. “Coming out here with the dudes I’ve been playing with for five years (my teammates) was awesome. I had a lot of fun.”
Four players from Five Points Bank played for the White team, which consisted of players from Grand Island, North Platte and Kearney: Hastings’ Nick Conant, Jaxen Gangwish, Creighton Jacobitz and Elijah Johnson, who scored the winning run on Kelley’s double.
“It’s really fun getting to know the guys,” Johnson said. “You know the players because they’re good and we’ve played each other a lot. But it’s nice to meet them and see what kind of people they are. Not only are they good ball players but they’re good people as well.”
The White team went into the sixth inning trailing 6-3 with only four hits on the scoreboard. But a two-run double from GI’s Broxton Barrientos pulled the home team within one run going into the final frame.
Kelley took the mound in the top of the seventh and retired the side in order. After Red team’s Yuri Rivera walked the leadoff batter in the bottom of the inning, he quickly sat down the next two hitters. Johnson then worked a two-out walk to set up Kelley’s game-winner. Kelley took a 1-0 fastball deep to the right-center power alley, scoring Garrison Burns and Johnson, who motored around the bases from first base.
“I was just waiting for a fastball,” Kelley said. “It came in a little low, but I just threw my hands at it.”
“That was fun,” Johnson said. “The lefty on the mound had a high leg kick and wasn’t really looking over so I tried advancing to second, and Carter did a good job of hitting the ball far and got me around pretty easily. I was just running.”
Johnson also had a double in the game, while Barrientos finished the night with three RBIs. Gangwish and Nolan Smith (Kearney) both scored for the White team in the third inning on a pair of bases-loaded walks.
The Red team’s runs came in bunches, but they were limited to just two innings with anything but a zero on the scoreboard. The visitors put up three runs in the opening frame, highlighted by a two-run triple from Rivera. In the sixth inning, the Red team broke a 3-3 tie with another triple, this one from Wyatt Swanson. Collin Mangnall and Jackson Cyza tacked on RBI singles.
Conant scored a run for team White, and he tossed a big inning on the mound in the fifth. The FPB standout struck out two of the three runners he faced. Conant said he had a good time playing in Wednesday’s exhibition with his Five Points Bank teammates.
“These three guys are great teammates and great players,” Conant said of his fellow Hastings Chiefs players. “I’m glad they were here as well. Playing with them here was really nice.”
Hastings will jump back into the regular season Thursday in a game against Lincoln Southeast. Both Conant and Johnson said the Chiefs are excited about finishing the season strong.
“I think it just starts with energy in the dugout and hitting,” Conant said. “Those things go hand in hand; hitting is contagious and it correlates with the energy. If we can get our offense in order, I think our defense will be good enough to get us through in state.”
Red Team.........300 003 0 — 6 8 0
White Team.....002 102 2 — 7 8 1
2B — W, Elijah Johnson, Broxton Barrientos, Kelley.
3B — R, Yuri Rivera, Wyatt Swanson.