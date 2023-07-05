As the adage goes, it’s not how you start the game but how you finish it.

In Wednesday’s Cornhusker League All-Star game, the Red team came out of the gate with some pop at the plate, scoring three runs before the White team had an at bat. But the White players came on strong with four runs in the final two innings, winning the exhibition on a walk-off two-run double by Carter Kelley (North Platte).

