LINCOLN — Omaha Westside avenged last season’s 7-3 loss to Gretna in the Class A final (that was later vacated) with a thrilling 43-41 win at Memorial Stadium to cap the first day of state high school football championships.
Westside kicker Tristan Alvano made all five of his field goals, including a 45-yarder as time expired. He also connected from 44, 50, 26, and 42 yards. The Warriors’ defense came up with three interceptions — two by Caleb Benning — against Oklahoma State quarterback pledge Zane Flores, who threw for 414 yards and three touchdowns.
Gretna overcame a two-score deficit in the fourth quarter and took a 41-40 lead with 1:55 remaining. Westside then drove to the Dragons’ 27 and Alvano nailed the game-winning kick.
“To come back here and finish business, I’m just so blessed to be a part of it,” said first-year Westside coach Paul Limongi.
Clarkson/Leigh 48, Neigh-Oakdale 20
Clarkson/Leigh took home its first ever state title as a co-op with a 48-20 win over Neligh-Oakdale. Trailing 14-0 after the first 12 minutes, the Patriots scored 40 unanswered points.
“We live in a tough area of football and to see these other guys win state championships, we were like, ‘We need one of these (trophies),’” said Clarkson/Leigh head coach Jim Clarkson. “We wanted one for ourselves. It has been a fantastic year and I couldn’t ask for a better group of guys. It’s been a lot of fun.”
Clarkson/Leigh’s Kyle Kasik had six touchdowns on the day. He ran the ball 45 times for 320 yards.
Hitchcock County 22, Howells-Dodge 12
Hitchcock County won its first ever state title, defeating Howells-Dodge 22-12 in a defensive battle.
The Falcons made two crucial fourth down stops and pinned the Jaguars inside their own 5-yard line during the fourth quarter to hang on. Drew Scott iced the game with a 1-yard touchdown run on its final drive to shut the door on the Jaguars, who won Class D-1 last season.
“I thought our kids really adjusted well defensively,” said Hitchcock County head coach Randall Rath. “I am so happy for these guys.”