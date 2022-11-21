LINCOLN — Omaha Westside avenged last season’s 7-3 loss to Gretna in the Class A final (that was later vacated) with a thrilling 43-41 win at Memorial Stadium to cap the first day of state high school football championships.

Westside kicker Tristan Alvano made all five of his field goals, including a 45-yarder as time expired. He also connected from 44, 50, 26, and 42 yards. The Warriors’ defense came up with three interceptions — two by Caleb Benning — against Oklahoma State quarterback pledge Zane Flores, who threw for 414 yards and three touchdowns.

0
0
0
0
0