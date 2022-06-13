Jackson Benge is no stranger to winning, nor is he alien to Lochland Country Club.
Despite residing in Omaha and attending Westside High School, Benge has played his share of events at the Hastings course, including the Nebraska Amateur Championship last July.
"I really like the course," Benge said Monday over the phone. "It's got some scorable holes and some tough ones. It's a good mix and I think if you can just make birdies on the scorable holes, you'll be fine."
On Tuesday, Benge will attack it again in the U.S. Junior Amateur Qualifier, which was moved from Awarii Dunes near Axtell, in hopes of attaining one of two spots next month at the U.S. Amateur Championship held this year in Brandon, Oregon.
There are 42 golfers competing in the 18-hole event — 39 are Nebraskans. Other states represented are Colorado, Oklahoma, and South Carolina.
"I feel like I know most of the kids playing in it, so that's always nice," said Benge, who just completed his sophomore year of high school. "We'll just kind of see how kids from out of state play. I know I stack up pretty well against kids from in-state."
Benge finished tied for fourth in the Class A state golf tournament, but has caught his stride since then. Heading into Tuesday, Benge has won two straight tournaments.
Last week, he rolled to a convincing victory over Class A state champion Thomas Bryson in the Junior Match Play Championship in Bellevue. Benge took the final pairing 6-and-5 (six holes ahead with only five to play).
"Everyone talks about those being the big (tournaments), so it's nice to finally get one under my belt," Benge said. "Last week, everything was solid. I wouldn't say one thing stuck out, my whole game was pretty good. Once I got a few putts to fall, I put some pressure on my opponents and was able to win."
Over the weekend, Benge collected another first-place trophy at a tournament in Iowa.
"My game is definitely trending in the right direction," he said.
Two elements of Benge's game will impact how he does Tuesday, he said. They are fairways hit in regulation and a "hot" putter.
"Especially at Lochland, you have to be good off the tees," Benge said. "The fairways are lined with trees, so if I can put myself in good positions off the tee, I'll definitely have an advantage."
Benge opted not to play a practice round Monday at Lochland. His tee time is 11:10 a.m. on Tuesday.
Of Nebraskans participating, 12 placed in the top 10 of their respective state tournaments. Both the Class A and B champions (Will Mullin, Omaha Skutt) are in the field.
Other notes: A deviation on the tee sheet, David Oliver IV from Pageland, South Carolina. Oliver finished third in South Carolina's 2A state tournament.
Three Tribland golfers are competing Tuesday, as well: Hastings' Brayden Schram (10 a.m. tee), Doniphan's Ethan Smith (10:20) and Geneva's Alexander Schademann (9:10).
Girls Junior Qualifier
Seventeen golfers, one qualifying spot.
This is a true winner-take-all for the 17 girls competing in the U.S. Junior Qualifier Tuesday morning, also at Lochland.
The girls will tee off prior to the boys, beginning at 8 a.m.
There are five groups of three and one pairing. The winner of the tournament goes to The Club at Olde Stone in Bowling Green, Kentucky, for the U.S. Girls' Junior held July 18-23.
What better way to start the day than with the Nebraska Class B state champion, Julia Karmazin from Elkhorn North and Colorado 2A state champion Madeline Bante of St. Mary's Academy? They'll tee off at 8 a.m.
Karmazin's sister, Emily, will follow at 8:30. Emily was runner-up in Class B this year behind the younger Julia.
Emily is golfing with two out-of-staters, Maya Beasley of Pinehurst, North Carolina, and Jessica Mason of Westminster, Colorado. Mason is a state champion in her home state in the second-largest class, 4A. Beasley led O'Neal High School to the North Carolina state championship last fall.
Class A champion Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X will tee off at 8:20 a.m. with Lincoln East's Kaitlyn Dumler (tied for 9th at state) and McKinney, Texas' Jenna Madden.
Last week's Nebraska Girls Match Play runner-up Katie Ruge tees off with the second-to-last group at 8:40 a.m., while Class B bronze medalist Emily Krzyzanowski of Scottsbluff is in the final pairing at 8:50 a.m.
Also in the field: Iowa state champion Eden Lohrbach (8:50 a.m.); South Dakota state champion Reese Jansa (8:10 a.m.).
Girls tee times
8 a.m. — Julia Karmazin, Omaha; Madeline Bante, Englewood
8:10 — Izabella Pesicka, Omaha; Karsen Morrison, North Platte; Reese Jansa, Sioux Falls
8:20 — Jenna Madden, McKinney; Kaitlyn Dumler, Lincoln; Nicole Kolbas, Lincoln
8:30 — Maya Beasley, Pinehurst; Emily Karmazin, Omaha; Jessica Mason, Westminster
8:40 — Naryn Kim, Lincoln; Caroline Ryan, Aurora; Katie Ruge, Omaha
8:50 — Eden Lohrbach, Ames; Isabella Elgert, Lincoln; Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff
Boys tee times
9 a.m. — Andrew Whittaker, Elkhorn; Brock Kuhlamn, Columbus; Hunter Baumann, Edmond
9:10 — Alexander Schademann, Geneva; Henry Kosmicki, Grand Island; Trey Baehr, Beatrice
9:20 — David Oliver IV, Pageland; Teddy Peterson, Omaha; Owen Bartee, Kearney
9:30 — Will Mullin, Omaha; Brock Rowley, Lincoln; Miles Elgert, Lincoln
9:40 — Andrew Niemann, Omaha; Jake Irvine, Denver; Porter Topp, Omaha
9:50 — Coltrane Mittag, Ashland; Beau Petersen, Gretna; Connor Steichen, Omaha
10:00 — Brayden Schram, Hastings; Kolby Brown, Omaha; Trey Ruge, Omaha
10:10 — Harrison Weddell, Elkhorn; Ryan Seevers, York; Kingston Solomon, Omaha
10:20 — Tanner Wailing, Wayne; Ethan Smith, Doniphan; Jake Goertz, Omaha
10:30 — Owen Tucker, Lincoln; Thomas Bryson, Lincoln; Cauy Walters, Aurora
10:40 — Zac McCormack, Omaha; Wyatt O'Mara, Omaha; Jack Davis, LaVista
10:50 — Tommy Kelley, Omaha; Ryan Lingelbach, Elkhorn; Parker Bunting, Lincoln
11:00 — Trevor Gutschewski, Elkhorn; Christopher Whittle, Omaha; Gavin Chaney, Omaha
11:10 — Gavin Gerch, Lincoln; Jackson Benge, Gretna; Noah Carpenter, Lincoln