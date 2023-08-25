LINCOLN — It’s game week for Nebraska football for the first time under Matt Rhule and many questions linger about what kind of football team will take the field on the road at Minnesota next Thursday.
Will the offensive line be good enough to move the defense and can the defensive front stop the run?
Will quarterback Jeff Sims play mistake-free and stay healthy for the rigors of the Big Ten conference?
Is the defensive backfield as good as advertised?
Are there enough playmakers on offense?
Rhule doesn’t have all the answers, but there are a few things he’s sure he’ll see under the lights in Minneapolis.
“I am confident that we are going to play hard,” Rhule said during the first pregame press conference of the year on Friday in Lincoln.
“I am confident that we are going to be a physical team. I am confident that if things do not go well early that we are not going to panic. I am confident that if things do go well early that we are not going to celebrate. I think that our guys understand that this is a 60-minute game and it is a 12-game season.”
Much has been made about the team’s focus, the difficulty of fall camp that recently wrapped up, and a seeming injection of energy brought to a program with six-consecutive losing seasons.
With the tumult of the 2022 season in the rearview mirror, Rhule said his team has done all it can to prepare to win close games.
“We will not know truly who we are until we play a game and probably a couple games,” Rhule said.
“My challenge to them has been do not get to game four or game five and all of a sudden, things slow down and have the light come on. Try to do it now. There is also a messy front end to a new season and a messy front end to a new coach. Next year will be so much easier and the guys will know what to expect. These guys want to do everything right and so I want them to prepare up until the game.”
Senior linebacker Luke Reimer has been a part of the recent struggles of the Nebraska program. Though much has been made about the new coaching staff building the program, Reimer said the older players who have been through it all have a sense of urgency.
“He (Rhule) always talks about it’s like, ‘Hey, I’m being year-four Rhule right now,’” Reimer said.
“There’s pressure to win right now. So, I really appreciate that. And all the old guys are like ‘We want to win now.’ We don’t want to wait for year three when we know it’s going to work.”
Nebraska will find out in week one where this team stands. Minnesota is coming off a 9-4 season and a bowl win against Syracuse. NU has beaten the Gophers just one time since PJ Fleck was hired as head coach.
Junior rover Isaac Gifford summed up the challenge of stopping Minnesota’s power running game.
“Everybody knows they like to get downhill,” Gifford said.
“They like to wear their opponents out and they play really hard. They live in the first and second down knowing that they’re gonna get that third and short, so we just got to be disciplined on what we do and stop them as best we can.”
On offense, Nebraska will be challenged with finding a way to move the ball against what Rhule said is a talented Big Ten defense.
“It’s really well put together,” he said about the Minnesota defense.
“They have really good players. They play really, really, really hard and they have guys at every level. They have an elite linebacker. They have an elite safety. They have, I think, four elite players up front. They’re a big, physical team.”
During the past two seasons Nebraska football has found itself on the wrong side of many close games, leaving players and fans frustrated.
So how far has this team come in eight months since Rhule was hired?
“I think anytime you have a new coach coming in there is a lot of anxiousness and anxiety,” Rhule said.
“I think everything is pretty transparent. We want to have a very positive, stable, transparent environment. A very challenging environment. You’ve heard me say before that we’re a caring, not coddling place but I think that they kind of know where we stand. Everyone knows where they stand. I think we’ve just tried to be very focused, so I think we’re in a good place right now.”
One overall change Rhule said he’s seen is improvement in football IQ and situational football awareness.
“When I first got here it was kind of like, ‘coach just let me ball, let me play, let me do my thing,’” he said.
“There’s really no ‘doing your thing’ when you play against good teams, executing in the moments and in the situations and matching each moment with excellence.”
On a personal level, Rhule said he has enjoyed his start at Nebraska.
“I’m having the time of my life,” he said. This is as happy as I’ve been in a really, really long time. There’s just an elite group of people here so I really am having the time of my life.”
In other notes:
-Nebraska released its first depth chart of the season. In the offensive line the five players expected to lead the way sit atop the depth chart: Turner Corcoran, Ethan Piper, Ben Scott, Noure Nouili and Bryce Benhart. However, the No. 2 unit includes two true freshmen in Gunnar Gottula and Sam Sledge, redshirt freshmen Justin Evans-Jenkins and Tyler Knaak, along with sophomore Henry Lutovsky.
Walk-on wide receiver Alex Bullock received a scholarship this week and is listed at No. 1 on the depth chart along with Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda and Billy Kemp. Gabe Ervin is the No. 1 running back followed by Rahmir Johnson and Anthony Grant.
Behind starting quarterback Sims, Heinrich Haarberg and Chubba Purdy share the No. 2 job.
-On defense, the starting line is Ty Robinson, Nash Hutmacher and Blaise Gunnerson. The linebackers are Reimer and Nick Henrich. Chief Borders and MJ Sherman share the No. 1 spot at Jack linebacker.
The secondary includes Quinton Newsome and Malcolm Hartzog at corners, Omar Brown and DeShon Singleton at safety and Gifford at rover. Coaches have said they want to play between 17 and 25 players on defense, so expect a lot of shuffling in and out of the game.