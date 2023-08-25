Nebraska Spring Football

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule watches his team during Nebraska’s spring game in Lincoln.

 Anna Reed/Omaha World-Herald via AP

LINCOLN — It’s game week for Nebraska football for the first time under Matt Rhule and many questions linger about what kind of football team will take the field on the road at Minnesota next Thursday.

Will the offensive line be good enough to move the defense and can the defensive front stop the run?

0
0
0
0
0