MINDEN — Whitney Maulsby has a luxury with her Minden girls golf team this fall. The fifth-year coach has a group of experienced, motivated golfers. Enough so that each week will be a “toss up” for positioning in the tournament lineup.

“We couldn’t be more excited for this upcoming season. The girls have been out on the course all summer long, playing practice rounds, practicing drills, hitting range balls and competing in tournaments throughout the state,” said Maulsby.

