MINDEN — Whitney Maulsby has a luxury with her Minden girls golf team this fall. The fifth-year coach has a group of experienced, motivated golfers. Enough so that each week will be a “toss up” for positioning in the tournament lineup.
“We couldn’t be more excited for this upcoming season. The girls have been out on the course all summer long, playing practice rounds, practicing drills, hitting range balls and competing in tournaments throughout the state,” said Maulsby.
“We have four girls returning with some great experience and strong work ethic. They are joined by several new members who will provide the support we need to have a successful season. I can really see this year as a chance to stand out as a team in our conference, district and state.”
Callie Whitten is the leader for Minden, having made the state tournament in each of her first two seasons. The junior finished 27th last season at Elks Country Club in Columbus. She qualified with the team in 2020 and may have a chance to take her teammates back there come October.
Sophomores Kara Suchsland and Brynn Smith join Whitten as returners while Maulsby is openly excited about freshman KayLynn Jorgensen, who spent a good portion of her summer playing on the Nebraska Junior Golf tour.
“As a freshman, we expect KayLynn to make a big splash on our team,” Maulsby said. “She has worked as a young golfer and she has the drive and work ethic to win. We look forward to seeing low scores and high expectations from KayLynn.”
Maulsby noted a new focus might be evident from her team this fall. The Whippets adopted a hashtag #oncourse — a play on golf terminology relating to their “eyes on the prize” mentality.
“These girls see their potential, and they want to do things differently,” Maulsby said. “They are ready to work and grow and become a team that can contend with anyone... We hope to bring home individual medals and team plaques from as many meets as possible with top finishes at conference and districts to lead us back to state.”
Aug. 26 at McCook; Aug. 30 at Holdrege; Sept. 1 at GICC (Indianhead); Sept. 6 at Cozad; Sept. 8 at Kearney Catholic (Awarii Dunes); Sept. 9 at Lexington (Lakeside Country Club); Sept. 13 at Gothenburg (Wildhorse); Sept. 16 host Invite; Sept. 20 at Aurora; Sept. 22 at Holdrege; Sept. 26 at Cozad; Sept. 27 at Conference (McCook)