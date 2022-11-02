LINCOLN — Minden broke a healthy sweat in warm-ups Wednesday afternoon inside Pinnacle Bank Arena as first serve of its quarterfinal match at the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament was pushed back by a Class B match going four sets.
The second-seeded Whippets, though, didn't seem to have to work nearly as hard during their sweep of No. 8 Douglas County West as they did playing pre-match pepper.
Minden served the Falcons (29-4) off the floor, racking up 15 aces to only three service errors in a 25-19, 25-8, 25-18 victory that puts the Whippets one win away from their first state title match appearance since finishing as runners-up in 2013.
"Serve-and-pass, that's our game," said Minden coach Julie Ratka, whose program improved to 7-1 all-time in first round state tournament matches.
"We passed super well today. Then we can go on the attack and that's just kind of our bread and butter."
Minden had five aces in its first 12 points of the match as it climbed back from a 5-2 deficit against state tournament first-timer DC West.
"We just wanted to keep them out of rotation, out of system, serve tough and dig," said freshman Myla Emery, who served a team-high five aces for the Whippets (33-3).
Minden's focus was neutralizing the tallest player on the floor, 6-foot-4 DC West junior Nora Wurtz, who entered the match with 430 kills on the season.
Wurtz was held to eight kills, which tied Minden's Mattie Kamery and Sloane Beck for the match-high.
"Ball control-wise, they just couldn't get the ball to her," said Ratka.
Wurtz, who plays all six rotations, was ineffective until the third set when she notched five kills, two aces and block to help the Falcons close to three points late with their season on the line.
Then there was a point replayed after a Minden injury under the net, which halted DC West's momentum. Its 8-3 run ended there and the Whippets rattled off the final four points of the match.
"Obviously, (Wurtz) can do some damage, so (the plan was) keeping them out of system," Emery said. "Any way to get the ball away from her."
DC West led early in each set but never very long. Minden had a 9-2 run in the first, a 5-0 streak in the dominant second and a 6-1 roll through the third — each to take the lead for good.
The Falcons accrued 25 kills for the match. They totaled only four in the second set. Beck registered three blocks for the Whippets in the set, which barely lasted 20 minutes.
DC West scored consecutive points to make it 6-4 before Minden ripped off a 14-2 run. It was Bailey Rogers, Emery, Beck, Kamery and Land doing the damage.
Teamwork has continually made the dream work for the Whippets.
"All of them are my best friends," said Emery, who plays club volleyball for Nebraska Gold and former UNK setter Maddie Squiers. "Everyone gets along, everyone is like family."
With a day off before the 3 p.m. semifinal on Friday back at PBA, Minden won't return to Lincoln until Friday morning.
"I think it's probably a good thing to sleep in our own beds," Ratka said.
Minden's next opponent is one it knows well. The Whippets draw No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic, which swept Kearney Catholic Wednesday in its first round match.
It'll be a rematch of the C1-9 subdistrict final a week ago and the teams' third meeting this season. The Whippets have lost both in straight sets.
"I think we believe and our heads are in a good place," Ratka said.
DC West (29-4).................19 8 18
Minden (33-3).................25 25 25
Douglas County West (kills-aces-blocks)
Jamison Badje 3-0-0, Aubree Liss 7-0-0, Courtney Poloncic 2-0-0, Nora Wurtz 8-2-2, Lyla Elsaesser 2-0-0, Megan Kopocis 0-0-0, Madison Taft 0-0-0, Cheyenne Kilmer 1-0-0, Anna Borner 0-1-0, Keira Murdock 2-1-0, Raya Sattem 0-0-0. Totals: 25-4-2.
Assists—Murdock 8, Sattem 8, Kopocis 5
Minden (kills-aces-blocks)
Halle Space 0-1-0, Keitan Bienhoff 1-1-0, Kinsie Land 3-0-1, Sloane Beck 8-0-3, Mairah Lempka 2-0-0, Milly Jacobsen 0-3-0, Makenna Betty 1-0-0, Rebecca Lempka 0-0-0, Bailey Rogers 1-3-0, Myla Emery 7-5-1, Mattie Kamery 8-2-0. Totals: 31-15-2.
Assists—Emery 12, Kamery 8, Space 2, Bienhoff 1, Rogers, 1, Jacobsen 1