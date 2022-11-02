LINCOLN — Minden broke a healthy sweat in warm-ups Wednesday afternoon inside Pinnacle Bank Arena as first serve of its quarterfinal match at the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament was pushed back by a Class B match going four sets.

The second-seeded Whippets, though, didn't seem to have to work nearly as hard during their sweep of No. 8 Douglas County West as they did playing pre-match pepper.

