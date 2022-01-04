MINDEN — Taylor Maulsby didn’t recognize his Minden basketball team most of Tuesday night.
It wasn’t the one that won eight of its first nine games.
Too many Whippet turnovers and too little defensive presence tied the home team’s hands in what ended a 55-36 loss to sixth-rated Kearney Catholic (8-2).
“We’ve got to take better care of the basketball first and foremost,” said Maulsby, whose team slipped to 8-2. “At times we just threw it away, dribbled into the corner and stopped — things we just talked about not doing we did.”
Kearney Catholic thrived in transition all night. The Stars forced 31 turnovers on the night and translated them into offense more often than not on the other end.
Long, touchdown-style passes to the likes of Anna Squiers and Kyla Reifenrath and breakaway, coast-to-coast takes by Jenna Kruse and Ashley Keck helped the Stars bounce back since losing for the second time this season to top-ranked St. Cecilia in their double overtime holiday tournament final.
“We wanted to keep them out of transition,” Maulsby said. “We know they’re pretty dangerous there.”
That’s usually how his team operates, he said.
But it was the Stars’ night.
Squiers finished one point shy of a double-double. She carded nine points and speared 11 rebounds in the win.
Kruse began the night perfect on her first four shots and finished with the team-high 10 points.
Keck added nine points — seven in the first half — and Reifenrath chipped in eight points.
“That balanced scoring is good to see,” said KC coach Rick Petri. “That’s always a goal and it makes us tougher to defend when we have five kids that can score on the floor.”
Minden, whose only other loss this season is to No. 8 Broken Bow, sorely missed junior Sloane Beck, who was absent with an ankle she rolled in Monday’s practice. Beck is the team’s leader in scoring at 9.1 points per game.
“She does a lot of little things and she’s just an athletic, bigger body,” Maulsby said.
Freshmen Mattie Kamery and Kinsie Land did their best to fill the void. Kamery scored a game-high 11 points while Land tallied nine points and snagged eight rebounds.
“We just didn’t get it done tonight,” Maulsby said.
After Rozie Nelson’s 3-pointer with just 90 seconds expired, the Whippets never saw the lead again. The Stars reeled off 11 straight points on the way to an 18-point first frame and 35-point first half.
“I didn’t think we guarded very well at the beginning,” Maulsby said. “They got us sped up and flustered us. I didn’t think we competed the greatest in the first half.”
Kruse scored six of the Stars’ first eight points.
Then, KC engineered a 12-0 run early in the second to enjoy its largest lead at 30-8.
The second half was slightly kinder to the home team, which was only outscored 20-19.
“We did a better job of playing the way that we play,” Maulsby said, “getting up and down.”
KC (8-2)................18 17 8 12 — 55
Minden (8-2)..........6 11 7 12 — 36
Kearney Catholic (55)
Ashley Keck 4-10 0-0 9, Liv Nore 2-10 2-2 6, Jenna Kruse 4-6 2-2 10, Anna Squiers 2-5 4-6 9, Kyla Reifenrath 3-5 2-4 8, Alexis Keim 1-3 0-0 3, Lauren Marker 2-4 1-2 6, Aibrey Mandernach 0-3 0-0 0, London Carnes 1-1 2-2 4. Totals: 19-47 12-18 55.
Minden (36)
Priscilla Madriz 1-4 0-0 2, Mattie Kamery 4-7 2-4 11, Rozie Nelson 2-7 2-2 7, Kinsie Land 3-6 3-5 9, Payton Weeder 1-3 5-6 7, Makenna Betty 0-0 0-2, Brenna Bules 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 11-28 12-19 36.
Three-point goals: KC 5-18 (Keck 1-3, Nore 1-7, Squiers 1-1, Keim 1-2, Marker 1-3, Mandernach 0-2); M 2-7 (Madriz 0-1, Kamery 1-2, Nelson 1-4). Rebounds: KC 26 (Squiers 11); M 23 (Land 8). Turnovers: KC 21; M 34.