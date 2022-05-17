BEATRICE — Minden saw an opening and it took advantage of it.
The outcome was a spot at the Class B state golf tournament next week.
It came after a third-place finish at the B-3 district tournament Tuesday at Beatrice Country Club.
The Whippets’ top four scorers combined to fire a 349, which was one stroke better than the fourth-place Orangemen scored on their home course.
Norris claimed the top team qualifying spot with its 313 while York was second (334).
That’s kind of how the Minden coaching staff expected things to go. But third? It was up for grabs.
“We knew Norris was solid, York was solid,” said Minden assistant Luke Grossnicklaus. “Battling for that third spot was us, Aurora, Beatrice, maybe Waverly.”
But it was the Whippets who rose to the challenge for the one-stroke edge and the invitation to play Scotts Bluff Country Club at the state championship next week.
“It was a nail-biter coming down the stretch,” Grossnicklaus said.
The performance was aided by a slight familiarity and comfortability from playing the Beatrice Invite earlier in the spring. There the Whippets got a feel for the course as well as their district opponents.
“That gave us a lot of information to take back home,” Grossnicklaus said.
Senior Jameson Birkestrand turned in a top 10 performance with his 82. The round, which placed him ninth on the individual leaderboard, was split with a 37 on the front and 45 on the back nine.
Nolan Reed shot an 86, improving by six strokes on the back nine. Brycen Schwenka fired a 90 and Evan Smith rounded out the scoring with his 91. Seth Hauserman finished at 92.
“We’ve kind of been around those mid to high 80s all season and to replicate that at districts on a higher stage, we were pretty pleased with how they were able to do what they’ve done all season under pressure,” Grossnicklaus said.
The group of two seniors and three underclassmen will be the first Whippets at state since 2017 when Jacob Kuehn tied for 15th place.
Hastings’ Brayden Schram tied for ninth at state last spring. He’ll make a return trip to try and better that after finishing fourth in Tuesday’s district tournament.
Schram shot a 78, carding a 38 on the front and finishing with a 40.
“I was a little worried coming in to today, knowing that it was districts and I had to play decent,” Schram said. “It couldn’t be a day I shot bad. Couldn’t be one of those days.”
It wasn’t his worst day, but wasn’t his best, either.
“I missed a lot of fairways,” Schram said. “I didn’t end up where I wanted to score-wise.”
Luckily, he’s heading out west to a place he produced a school record performance. Schram won the GNAC tournament in Scottsbluff by shooting a 70.
“It’s good that we were out there earlier this season,” he said.
Perhaps the greens there won’t be as fast as Beatrice’s were Tuesday.
“They were probably the fastest we’ve seen all year,” Schram said. “That took a lot of adjusting.”
Beatrice’s Treyton Baehr was the individual champion with a 75. He won a scorecard tiebreaker over Norris’ Brock Rowley, who also shot 75. Aurora’s Cauy Walters turned in 76.
Team results
1, Norris 313; 2, York 334; 3, Minden 349; Beatrice 50; Aurora 359; Wahoo 388; Waverly 389; Northwest 394; Crete 396; Seward 397; adams Centraal 405; Hastings 418
Adams Central
Brayden Underwood 40-53 93; Decker Shestak 48-47 95; Paul Fago 51-59 110; Dylan Janzen 52-61 113; Axel Anderson 53-54 107
Hastings
4, Brayden Schram 38-40 78; Cooper Rutt 51-62 113; Tanner Bauer 54-54 108; Cooper Hunsley 60-59 119; Damon Rutt 67-56 123
3, Minden
9, Jameson Birkestrand 37-45 82; Seth Hauserman 45-47 92; Nolan Reed 46-40 86; Brycen Schwenka 44-46 90; Evan Smith 46-45 91