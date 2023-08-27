Hastings Tribune
MINDEN — Class C-1 preseason No. 1 Minden was on the ropes of suffering its first set loss of the season, but reversed course Saturday with a miraculous comeback to beat Adams Central for the Whippets’ own invite title.
Hastings Tribune
MINDEN — Class C-1 preseason No. 1 Minden was on the ropes of suffering its first set loss of the season, but reversed course Saturday with a miraculous comeback to beat Adams Central for the Whippets’ own invite title.
The Whippets (4-0) turned around a 12-3 deficit in the first set to down the preseason No. 8 Patriots 27-25, 25-23 in the finals.
Myla Emery scored a double-double of 15 kills and 12 assists for Minden while Mattie Kamery added seven kills, 14 assists and 14 digs. Kinsie Land, Makenna Betty and Rebecca Lempka each chipped in three kills.
Megyn Scott paced the Patriots (3-1) with 10 kills. Izzy DeJonge served four aces.
College soccer
MARSHALL, Mo. — Hastings College pulled off a road upset of No. 13 Missouri Valley to kickoff the college soccer season Saturday.
The Bronco women (1-0) brought home a 3-0 victory anchored by a stout defensive performance, permitting the Vikings to just two shots on goal through 90 minutes.
Goals by each Sara and Naomi Pedroza sandwiched Julia Vilanova’s tally in the 51st minute.
Men at Grand View: Hastings was picked apart by Grand View, as the Vikings scored three goals in the first half and two more in the second for their 5-0 win. The Broncos (0-2) put just two shots on goal.
College volleyball
Hastings College on Saturday won a pair of four-setters to conclude the Hastings Classic
The preseason No. 24 Broncos (4-0) handled Bethel 25-21, 25-20, 22-25, 25-14 behind a double-double from Majesta Valasek (13 kills, 14 digs) and 12 kills by Ilse Benne.
Valasek racked up 18 kills in Hastings’ 21-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-23 victory over Kansas Wesleyan.