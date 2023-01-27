KEARNEY — Friday’s Southwest Conference semifinal matchup between Minden and Broken Bow got off to a slow start at Kearney high school. The two squads met earlier in the season in a game the Whippets won 50-45, but through the first 5 minutes of the game on Friday, the teams combined for just one point.
That lack of offense didn’t last long; not for Minden, anyway. The Whippets’ offense erupted while the defense completely shut down Broken Bow, holding the Indians without a field goal in the first half. Minden cruised into the conference championship with a 53-15 victory.
“I thought we got good shots to start, but we missed some bunnies early on,” said Minden head coach Taylor Maulsby. “I think we were a little over-excited, but then we got going and got up and down. I thought we wore them down a little bit and our length bothered them...It was probably our best first half we’ve played defensively.
“It was great seeing the girls play well and have fun.”
The Whippets’ full court defense led to 27 Broken Bow turnovers, and the Minden zone defense kept the Indians off the scoreboard until the 3:15 mark in the second quarter. Broken Bow’s only points came from the free-throw line until its first field goal more than four minutes into the third quarter.
Maulsby said his defense executed the game plan perfectly.
“I thought the girls made it hard for them; even when they had it for 10, 15, 20 second possessions, they weren’t getting good looks,” Maulsby said. “We also did a really good job of rebounding, which we haven’t been doing a good job of lately. It was good to see.”
Broken Bow finished the game 3-for-24 from the floor, finishing with more turnovers than field goal attempts. It was a far cry from the offensive output the Indians showed in their previous matchup with the Whippets.
He said his girls learned from that first meeting that they needed to do a better job defending the 3-point line.
“I think they hit nine 3s the last time we played, so we did a good job of running them off the 3-point line (Friday),” the Whippets’ coach said. “They’ve won five conference championships in a row, so it was kind of nice to take them down.”
The Minden offense struggled just as much early on, missing seven attempts from the field. From that point on, the Whippets shot 54.5 percent (18-for-33).
Sophomore Mattie Kamery poured in 16 points in the first half, finishing with a game-high 22 and going 7-for-11 from the floor. Trinity Houchin tallied eight points and Myla Emery chipped in with seven.
The Whippets, ranked ninth in Class C-1, will be back in Kearney on Saturday, squaring off with No. 4 Gothenburg for the conference championship. Maulsby said his team will have to get off to a better start and bring the intensity from start-to-finish.
“We’re going to have to be physical. Gothenburg is really physical, really athletic, and they play good defense. We’re going to have to take care of the ball, move around on offense, and defensively we’re going to have to be locked in,” Maulsby said. “Two state rated teams, it should hopefully be a good conference championship.”