Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Cloudy and becoming windy. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Morning high of 29F with temps falling to near 10. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy. Gusty winds early. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 1F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph.