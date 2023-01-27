p01-28-23MINgbBrokenBow1.jpg
Minden’s Kinsie Land steals the ball from Broken Bow’s Maren Chapin during their semifinal game of the Southwest Conference tournament.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

KEARNEY — Friday’s Southwest Conference semifinal matchup between Minden and Broken Bow got off to a slow start at Kearney high school. The two squads met earlier in the season in a game the Whippets won 50-45, but through the first 5 minutes of the game on Friday, the teams combined for just one point.

That lack of offense didn’t last long; not for Minden, anyway. The Whippets’ offense erupted while the defense completely shut down Broken Bow, holding the Indians without a field goal in the first half. Minden cruised into the conference championship with a 53-15 victory.

p01-28-23MINgbBrokenBow2.jpg
Minden’s Makenna Starkey shoots against Broken Bow’s Izabelle Tibbs during their semifinal game of the Southwest Conference tournament.
p01-28-23MINgbBrokenBow3.jpg
Minden’s Priscila Madriz guards Broken Bow’s Halle Quinn during their semifinal game of the Southwest Conference tournament.
