GRAND ISLAND — Minden, last year’s Class C state girls golf runner-up, was once again behind defending class champion Broken Bow on Thursday at the Grand Island Central Catholic invite at Indianhead Golf Club.
The Whippets were 32 strokes back of the Indians, firing a collective 377.
KayLynn Jorgensen and Kara Suchsland represented Minden in the top 10, placing fifth and sixth, respectively. Jorgensen was 10-over par with an 82. Suchsland shot 85.
Adams Central’s Sidney O’Dey also shot an 82, but placed third via tiebreaker. Peyton Hartman was 12th with a 95.
Thayer Central 3, Tri County 1
PLYMOUTH — Jadyn Bowman and Ella Brueggeman combined for 20 kills to help Thayer Central sweep Tri County 27-25, 25-18, 25-11 Thursday night.
Brueggemann added 14 assists while Olivia Wiedel dished 12. Josey Welch and Emma Brueggemann dug 14 attacks apiece while Jessie Kayser served a pair of aces.
SHICKLEY — Class D-1 No. 7 Bruning-Davenport/Shickley swept Hampton 25-12, 25-14, 25-13 Thursday.
Cloey Carlson led the Eagles with eight kills and 10 digs. Campbell Bohling added six and Hayley Sliva and Kinzley Bohling each chipped in five.
Sliva registered four ace blocks to go with her 18 assists. Peyton Dohmeier served four aces.
LEXINGTON — Mattie Kamery finished with a double-double — a match-high 15 kills and 12 assists — as Class C-1 No. 3 (World-Herald) Minden swept Lexington 25-4, 25-8, 25-20.
Myla Emery added nine kills and 16 assists. Makenna Betty tallied eight kills, Makenna Starkey five and Rebecca Lempka four. Meredith Johnson dug a team-high six balls and served three aces.
GIBBON — Franklin’s Trace Bislow was second in the boys 5K, finishing in 19:02.01, and teammates Kyler Carraher and Carter Trambly finished in fourth and fifth, respectively. The Flyers won the team title with 11 points.
Kenesaw was fourth with 51 points.
Gibbon’s Darian Dorsey placed sixth (20:31.72), and Giovanny Hernandez was ninth.
In the girls race, Franklin’s Teagan Holmes was 13th (27:43.41).
Adams Central 7, Kearney Catholic 2
The Patriots won six singles and one doubles match Thursday afternoon.
No. 1 singles — Tate McIntyre, AC, def. Jackson Dunham, KC; 8-3
No. 2 — Austin Vontz, AC, def. Brody Watts, KC; 8-2
No. 3 — Jonathan Reiners, AC, def. Blake Seier, KC; 8-0
No. 4 — Dylan Janzen, AC, def. Oliver Sharp, KC; 8-3
No. 5 — Tate Redinger, KC, def. Taylor Ablott, AC; 8-6
No. 6 — Carter Lipovsky, AC, def. Nash Malone, KC: 8-5
No. 7 — Grayson Hood, AC, def. Daniel Vanderbeek, KC; 8-3
No. 1 doubles — Ablott/Janzen, AC, def. Shharp/Malone, KC; 9-7
No. 2 — Will Hogeland/Redinger, KC, def. Hood/Lipovsky, AC; 8-6
No. 3 — McIntyre/Vontz, AC, def. Dunham/Watts, KC; 8-3
No. 4 — Axel Andersen/Reiners, AC, def. Seier/Vanderbeek, KC; 8-6