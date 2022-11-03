State volleyball semifinal matches take place Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Here’s a look at the two Tribland matches that will take place:
Class D-1: No. 4 BDS (27-5) vs. No. 1 Norfolk Catholic (29-4)
Norfolk Catholic’s state tournament reputation historically reads one-and-done. The Knights are 6-21 in 15 appearances, but were state finalists for the first time in 2020, finishing as runner-up. Thursday’s 26-24, 25-15, 25-20 first-round win over Nebraska Christian was the program’s fifth all-time. The Knights have lost to only one Class D-1 opponent this season — Cedar Catholic, which is also a semifinalist after overcoming an 0-2 deficit against Cambridge. Leading attacker: Channatee Robles, 5-foot-10 senior, 480 kills on the season (17 on Thursday).
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley is 13-7 all-time in state tournament matches, including Thursday’s five-set win over Sumner-Eddyville-Miller. The Eagles prevailed 25-27, 25-19, 25-23, 25-27, 15-7. BDS, which lost in the first round for the first time last season, is in the semifinals for the fifth time in the last six seasons. Four of the Eagles’ five losses this year were to state tourney teams — twice to C-2 Cross County (which lost to Amherst Thursday); Meridian (also a Thursday loser); and Smith Center, Kansas (Class 2A runner-up). Leading attacker: Jess Hudson, 6-3 senior, 204 kills on the season (26 Thursday).
Class C-1: No. 2 Minden (33-3) vs. No. 3 GICC (30-2)
Back at the state tournament for the first time since 2017, Minden is seeking its first finals appearance since 2013 and fourth all-time. The Whippets picked up their 12th win in 19 state tournament matches with Wednesday’s 25-19, 25-8, 25-18 sweep of DC West. They are 0-1 against GICC at state (2011), and 0-2 this season (both sweeps, including the Oct. 25 C1-9 subdistrict final). Leading attackers: Mattie Kamery, 5-8 sophomore, 393 kills; Myla Emery, 5-10 freshman, 257 kills.
Since taking over the program in 1975, Sharon Zavala has guided GICC to 1,149 wins, including Wednesday’s 25-15, 25-21, 25-16 sweep of Centennial Conference foe Kearney Catholic. The Crusaders have 10 state championships, the last coming in 2019, and are 58-14 all-time in state tourney matches. Their only two losses this season came against C-1’s top seed North Bend Central (one loss on the year) and C-2 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran (a whopping 38-0). The Crusaders have won all five sets they’ve played against Minden this season. Leading attacker: Lucy Ghaifan, 6-0 senior, 359 kills.