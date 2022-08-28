MINDEN — Minden's volleyball team didn't lose a set en route a perfect weekend at its own volleyball invite.
The Whippets (5-0) took matches against Ainsworth, Blue Hill, Nebraska Lutheran and Valentine.
Here's a match-by-match breakdown:
Minden def. Ainsworth 25-12, 25-9
Mattie Kamery and Kinsie Land combined for 14 kills while Makenna Betty and Keitan Bienhoff served a pair of aces each for the Whippets. Mariah Lempka and Milly Jacobsen tallied two blocks apiece.
Minden def. Blue Hill 25-5, 25-10
Kamery led the Whippets with seven kills, six aces and two assists. Lempka added three kills and three blocks. Bailey Rogers had four digs.
Minden def. Nebraska Lutheran 25-15, 25-21
Myla Emery produced three kills, two aces, four digs and eight assists for the Whippets. Kamery had eight kills and seven assists.
Minden def. Valentine 25-5 25-12
Nine Whippets registered kills, including the match-high six by Kamery, three from Sloane Beck and two each by Emery and Land. Halle Space dished seven assists.
No other information from the invite was available.
Hastings softball winless at Lincoln East invite
LINCOLN — Class B No. 4 Hastings dropped all three of its games against ranked competition Saturday. The Tigers (4-4) lost to Class A No. 3 Millard North and Lincoln Southeast, and B No. 6 Grand Island Northwest.
Game 1: Northwest powered past Hastings 5-4 on the back of a three-run double in the fourth inning. Reyse Zobel's cleared the bases to put the Vikings ahead for good.
The hit answered a two-run go-ahead homer by Hastings' Emma Landgren an inning prior.
Game 2: The Knights scored 10 runs in the first inning of their 11-9 win over the Tigers. Hastings' No. 1 Alyssa Breckner lasted just 1/3 of an inning in the circle.
The Tigers led 4-0 on a Sammy Schmidt home run and Brooke Ochsner single in the first. A double by Landgren and singles by Carlie Muhlbach and Grayce Beck helped Hastings get back to within 10-7 in the second.
Game 3: Millard North ace Desi Cuevas shut out the Tigers on four hits and four strikeouts. The Mustangs slugged a pair of home runs and four doubles, scoring three runs in the first and fourth innings. Schmidt had two of Hastings' four knocks.
Liberty Storm goes 1-2 at invite
HOLDREGE — The Holdrege/Adams Central co-op went 1-2 Saturday in a home invite hosted in Holdrege.
The Liberty Storm (8-3) suffered losses against Lexington and Kearney Catholic, but beat Wilber-Clatonia.
Isabel Raburn and Alivia Gerloff had two hits each against the Stars in an 11-10 loss. Kearney Catholic opened with seven runs and held on for the victory. HAC scored eight runs between the third and fifth innings.
Savannah Lewis drove in a pair of runs. Kaley Waite doubled.
A 15-5 win over Wilber-Clatonia was decided in the middle frames where HAC scored 11 of its runs. Offensively, the Liberty Storm got help from Raburn, who was 3-for-4 in the leadoff spot with four RBI. Abbey Fish also drove in four runs.
Brooklyn Nelson and Gentri Goldfish had two hits and two RBI each. Raburn struck out seven in the circle.
The Liberty Storm led Lexington 6-5 with three outs to record, but the Minutemaids enjoyed a five-run outburst in the top of the seventh to secure the win.
Gerloff and Waite drove in two runs each for HAC and Fish hit a double as part of a two-hit game.
No other information was available.