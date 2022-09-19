The Hastings Tribune
GOTHENBURG — Considering Minden had played just three teams with winning records heading into the weekend, it was fair to be skeptical of the undefeated Whippets.
Put most of those worries aside. The Class C-1 No. 8 Whippets (16-0) passed their first true test of the season with flying colors, finishing 6-0 at the Harvest Festival invite in Gothenburg.
Minden beat four ranked teams en route to the tournament title and dropped only one set, which came against C-1 No. 4 Kearney Catholic (11-2).
The Whippets needed double-digit kills from both Myla Emery (16) and Mattie Kamery (12) to secure the 25-16, 24-26, 25-22 victory. Sloane Beck added seven kills.
That was their toughest match of the day on Friday after sweeps of Aurora and Ogallala.
Kamery led the charge past York with another 13 kills. Bailey Rogers dug 16 attacks and Emery dished 14 assists. Beck blocked the Dukes three times and Makenna Betty had two stuffs.
In previous years Minden had gotten off to strong starts and sputtered at the Harvest Festival invite. Not this season, though, the Whippets will head back out to Gothenburg Thursday for a rematch with the No. 5 Swedes (12-2).
Patriots clinch title in Central City
CENTRAL CITY — For the third year in a row, Adams Central won the championship at the Central City invite. The Patriots (13-3) clinched wins over the host Bison, Boone Central, Centennial, and Class D-1 No. 8 Nebraska Christian.
The only set AC lost was against the Eagles in the final match of the day. But the Patriots rode Megyn Scott’s 17 kills to the match victory. Rachel Goodon had seven kills and Lauryn Scott and Hannah Gengenbach added six kills apiece. Gabby Feeney dished 34 assists and Isabel DeJonge recorded three service aces.
Lauryn Scott led the effort against Boone Central with six kills. DeJonge and Gracie Weichman each served three aces.
Megyn Scott also had the team-high in kills against Centennial (7) and Central City (6).
The Patriots play at St. Paul (11-3) on Tuesday before hosting their own invite this weekend.
Hastings High (8-6) took third place at the invite with a win over Centennial. The Tigers went 3-1 with over wins coming against Lexington and Wood River.
Tiger softball third at own invite
Hastings High’s invite didn’t lack drama. The Tigers, though, were on the wrong end of it.
In their only ranked matchup of the day, the No. 7 Tigers were walked off by No. 5 Bennington in the semifinals.
HHS took a 4-3 lead in the third inning after run-scoring singles by Sammy Schmidt and Carlie Muhlbach. A Bennington error on Muhlbach’s hit allowed Emma Synek and Macie Wolever to also score, which put the Tigers in front.
That answered a two-run homer by the Badgers’ Maddie Scobee in the first and a groundout in the second for a 3-0 cushion.
But Scobee’s second bomb of the day tied the game in the bottom of the seventh and Morgan Dreesen ended the game in the next at-bat.
HHS starter Alyssa Breckner, who took the loss, quieted the Bennington offense with 1-2-3 innings in the third and fourth. She then worked around a leadoff single in the fifth and leadoff double and bases-loaded jam in the sixth to keep the Badgers off the board.
Hastings (15-8) dropped into the third-place game and outlasted Waverly 9-7 in a shootout.
The Tigers scored five runs in the third inning to go up 7-3. Sammy Schmidt homered in the frame.
Waverly rallied with a pair of singles in the bottom half to tie it up.
Carlie Muhlbach doubled in the fourth — following up her two-run bomb in the first — to put the Tigers back in front. A sacrifice bunt prompted an error by the Vikings and Hallie Schultz scored the final tally.
The Tigers opened the day with a second straight win over Omaha Skutt this season. HHS snapped a 2-2 tie in the fifth with eight runs to activate the mercy rule.
Emma Landgren and Makenzie Nollette both hit home runs in the inning, which featured eight hits by the Tiger lineup.
Hastings trailed 1-0 on Riece Kahler’s solo shot in the top of the second, but tied the game on a Skutt wild pitch in the bottom half.
A bunt single by Haydn Laux put the Tigers in front in the third only for a single by the SkyHawks to knot the score at 2s.
Hastings plays at No. 3 Blair Monday and hosts Lexington Tuesday before playing in Crete this weekend.
Bronco volleyball goes 3-1 in Kansas
OTTAWA, Kan. — Following a split on Friday in which Hastings College beat Saint Mary in four sets and got swept by Ottawa, the Broncos concluded their weekend with a pair of sweeps over Williams Woods and Friends University.
Marlee Taylor continued her tear for HC (13-5), as the senior led the team in kills in all four matches. Taylor reached double figures in each of the team’s three wins, including 17 against Friends in the weekend finale.
On Saturday, the Broncos held William Woods to .054 hitting while slugging .278 themselves. Then HC out-hit Friends .371 to .237 in a close match; the teams went overtime in the third set.
Hastings returns to conference play with a trip to Crete to play Doane on Wednesday.
HC men, women rout DWU
MITCHELL, S.D. — Five second-half goals highlighted a dominant performance on the pitch by Hastings College in a 6-0 rout of conference foe Dakota Wesleyan.
Six different players found the back of the net. Heitor Olivera scored the lone goal in the first half at the 28-minute mark on the assist from David Panter. Then the flood gates opened for HC (3-1, 1-0).
Lukas Goetz opened the second half with a goal in the 50th minute. Kai Knuchel scored five minutes later. Jair Arita booted one in the 66th minute on the assist by Jackson Brown. Sandro Rubio parlayed a pass from Ryan Lewis into a 5-0 Bronco lead in the 72nd minute and Panter capped the evening with a goal from the pass of Paul Obrusnik.
Naomi Pedroza scored four times in the Bronco women’s 10-0 victory over the Tigers. Pedroza had three in the match’s first 12 minutes.
Dekota Scubert added a hat trick, scoring twice in a 15-minute span during the first half. Miley Prine had two goals in the second half and Dakota Pritchard joined in on the fun as well.
Both Bronco teams are home Thursday against Jamestown.