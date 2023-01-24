MINDEN — Gritty over pretty.
The grittiness of Minden came into fruition Tuesday night inside Whippet Gym.
The early nerves and jitters between McCook and Minden were felt in the first round of the Southwest Conference tournament.
The first quarter turnovers were proof of that as the Bison and Whippets combined for 12 turnovers in the frame.
But the Class C-1 No. 9 Whippets (14-3) overcame their initial mishaps to take a lead they’d ride to a 48-37 win.
“It wasn’t the prettiest, but we’ll take it,” said Minden coach Taylor Maulsby. “We didn’t play very well in the fourth quarter (or) with enough intensity, but I have to credit (McCook), they have good shooters.”
The Bison (5-9) came out with a press and used it most of the game, which caused havoc for the Minden offense.
“We didn’t handle their press really well and did some fundamentally bad things with the bad and some bad shots,” said Maulsby. “It wasn’t the way we wanted to finish out the game, but we talked about it in the locker room: if we win by one or by 100 the wins still count the same.”
The Whippets turned up the pressure of their own, speeding up the pace of play to get the Bison out of their comfort zone.
“I thought we did a good job of shutting them down in the first half. We did a good job of getting out to the shooters in the first half, but in the second half I thought we were a step slow,” Maulsby said.
“Ultimately you have to credit McCook for making shots.”
The best stretch for the Whippets came in the second and third quarters as they piled up 29 points between the frames.
Kinsie Land scored 11 of the game high 17 points in those 16 minutes. She went a perfect 4-for-4 from the floor in the third.
“I thought Kinsie did a great job inside and getting the ball to the basket. I thought she was really aggressive and I thought she did a good job of getting the offensive rebound,” Maulsby said. “I thought the girls did a good job of getting her the ball and made some good one-on-one moves to score.”
Minden scored 10 of its 24 second half points off of 14 McCook turnovers.
The Whippets will face Broken Bow, a winner over Ainsworth, in the semifinals Friday night at Kearney High.
“(Broken Bow) will try to press, and it’s going to be up and down I’m sure,” Maulsby said. “They shot the ball really well the first time we played them and so we will have to do a good job of getting to their shooters and get the ball inside.
“Hopefully we will take our athleticism to them. It will be a good game.”
McCook (5-9).........6 7 12 12 — 37
Minden (14-3)......10 14 15 9 — 48
Minden (48)
Kinsie Land 17, Mattie Emery 7, Makenna Betty 6, Trinity Houchin 6, Myla Emery 5, Sloane Beck 4, Rosie Nelson 3
McCook (37)
Joy Rippen 14, Shawna Wilkinson 12, Brooklynn Gillen 3, Kennedy Walter 3, Tori Honn 2, Gracelyn Wiemers 2