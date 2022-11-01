MINDEN — Julie Ratka knows how difficult it is to get to the state volleyball tournament in Lincoln.
In 21 years as an assistant coach, Ratka has been there three times.
Now in her third season as a head coach, she's led Minden there.
"It's a lot more pressure, I can tell you that," Ratka said with a laugh. "Just a lot of late nights, making sure we have everything scouted, but it's good."
The Whippets (32-3) have had a dream year — the best in school history by record.
They've checked off most things on their list of goals: Harvest Festival champion, Southwest Conference champion, now district champion.
The only thing they didn't win was their subdistrict. Didn't matter.
Minden's wild card points, gained through its rigorous schedule, set the Whippets up to host Ord in the Class C-1, District 2 final.
Sweep. Celebration. The whole shebang. That was the scene Saturday afternoon.
"I just wanted this so bad for the kids," said Ratka, the longtime assistant-turned-head coach when Ed Rowse became Minden's activities director.
"It has nothing to do with me, it's all about them. We operate as a family, so I just really wanted it for them."
Senior Sloane Beck said for the last several years, Minden teams have been playing in the shadow of the versions from 2007, '11 and '13 — what she called the "Golden Age" of Whippet volleyball.
“We’ve kind of been living in the shadow of that my whole high school career," Beck said. "And it’s finally nice to say, like, ‘Hey, we’re here, we’re ready to play. I’m done living in the shadow of the 2010s.’ It’s fulfilling, it’s so exciting and just everything I’ve ever wanted.”
Before clinching a state tournament berth Saturday, Minden had just one appearance since finishing as runner-up in C-1 in 2013.
The Whippets bowed out in the first round during the 2017 tourney; they were swept by eventual champion Wahoo.
Five years was a long time to wait. The kids, the coaches, the town all got hungry.
The goal now is to make the drought worth it.
Minden's the No. 2 seed in C-1, opening 1 p.m. Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena against No. 7 Douglas County West (29-3).
North Bend Central (30-1) is the top seed. Grand Island Central Catholic, which is coached by the winningest volleyball coach in state history, Sharon Zavala, is No. 3.
A first-round win by both the Crusaders (29-2) and the Whippets sets up a third meeting between them this season.
The flip-side could be sixth-seeded Kearney Catholic (25-8), which would be a rematch from the Gothenburg Harvest Festival.
That tournament alone may have been the turning point in Minden's historic season.
The Whippets faced four teams that September weekend which were ranked at the time (two are now at the state tournament — Kearney Catholic and Gothenburg).
Minden escaped unscathed at 16-0 for the year, but suffered consecutive losses in the aftermath — a five-setter at Gothenburg, then a two-set sweep against GICC in the Holdrege invite.
In previous years, that midway-ish point had been a derailment for Minden's season. Not this year.
"I think it's just been motivation," said senior libero Bailey Rogers, who has 393 digs on the season. "We thought if we could play really well at that tournament, it would kind of lead us the rest of the season and I think that's what it did."
The Whippets finished the regular season with 14 wins in a row, including a second consecutive conference title.
Ratka said she could feel the tide changing when Minden captured the conference crown last season.
"We felt we had the pieces, it was just a matter of our coaching staff figuring out where to put those pieces," Ratka said.
In conversations with Whippet players, there seems to be one new piece this season who has solidified the lineup.
Freshman Myla Emery. The 5-foot-10 rookie has paired perfectly with sophomore Mattie Kamery in Minden's 6-2 offense.
"Myla has been huge, I would say," said Beck, who ranks third on the team in kills behind the two. "They're both great players. They're opposites, they're a great combo and have a great connection. They really have elevated our team to a different level. They're great friends and I love having them on the team. They're awesome."
Kamery has a team-best 372 kills and 311 assists while Emery has 404 assists and 242 kills.
"Myla is one of my best friends," Kamery said, "so having her is just amazing. Obviously, we're both setters and outsides, so to have that understanding of each other is amazing and I just love having her because we're the same person.
"Having someone who literally reads your mind is just so amazing. She knows the moments to come to me and knows the moments to help me out."
Trust and friendship have been keys to success this season, too, Rogers said.
Before the season, team members decorated wooden boat oars during a team bonding activity in an effort to teach season-long accountability and keep the proverbial "boat" (season) afloat.
"We each have our own oars and if each of us keep rowing," Rogers said, "it'll keep us above water and keep us going."